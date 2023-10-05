Croptober: The Ultimate Time to Buy Weed

As the leaves start to change colors and the air turns crisper, cannabis enthusiasts have a reason to celebrate – it's Croptober! This is the time of year when outdoor cannabis cultivators reap the rewards of their hard work and dedication. In this article, we'll dive into what Croptober is all about and why it's the prime season for cannabis consumers to buy their favorite products. Additionally, we'll offer essential tips on ensuring the freshness of your cannabis purchases and maintaining their quality through proper storage.
What is Croptober?
Croptober, short for "cannabis harvest in October," is the busiest season for outdoor cannabis cultivation. Cannabis plants are annual, which means they go from seed to maturity within a single growing season. During October, the flowers, or buds, of cannabis plants bloom, signaling the perfect time for harvest. This natural cycle is triggered by the shortening of daylight hours, which prompts the plants to flower and produce offspring.
Indoor cultivators have the advantage of manipulating lighting to expedite the blooming process, making indoor cultivation appealing to some. However, outdoor-grown cannabis plants can be over twice the size of indoor-grown plants and require only half the energy, making them a sustainable choice.
Regardless of the cultivation method, the way cannabis is stored and packaged after drying and curing is crucial for maintaining its quality.
Why Croptober is the Best Time to Buy Weed
Croptober is the prime time for cannabis consumers for several reasons:
- Freshness Guaranteed: Cannabis harvested during Croptober is as fresh as it gets. The harvest date is typically mentioned on the label, so you can easily identify how recently it was picked. Fresh cannabis should have a strong, pungent aroma, dense buds, and vibrant colors. These characteristics are signs of top-quality cannabis.
- Increased Availability: Due to the abundance of freshly harvested cannabis, you'll find a wider variety of strains and products available at this time. Whether you prefer lifted, balanced, or grounded strains, you're more likely to find your favorites in stock during Croptober.
- Better Deals: With an influx of fresh cannabis hitting the market, many dispensaries and brands offer special promotions and discounts during Croptober. It's a great opportunity to stock up on your favorite products or try something new without breaking the bank.
- Potency and Flavor: Freshly harvested cannabis retains its potency and rich flavor profiles. The active compounds, such as THC, other cannabinoids and terpenes, are at their peak, delivering a more potent and flavorful experience.
How to Ensure Your Weed is Fresh
To ensure you're getting the freshest cannabis during Croptober, keep these tips in mind:
- Check the harvest date on the label.
- Look for a pungent aroma, dense buds, and vibrant colors.
- Opt for dispensaries that prioritize proper storage methods, such as temperature-controlled rooms and opaque packaging.
Proper Storage for Long-lasting Freshness
Once you've purchased your cannabis during Croptober, it's essential to store it correctly to maintain its freshness and potency. Here are some storage tips:
- Reduce Light Exposure: Store your cannabis in dark containers that prevent light from penetrating. Light can degrade cannabinoids and terpenes quickly.
- Maintain Humidity: Aim for a relative humidity (RH) of 55%-65% to prevent mold and mildew growth without drying out your cannabis. Humidity packs can help achieve the right moisture level.
- Control Temperature: Keep your cannabis in a cool, dark place with a temperature between 55℉-75℉. Extreme temperatures can impact cannabinoid and terpene quality.
- Minimize Air Exposure: THC can oxidize into CBN when exposed to air, leading to a less desirable effect. Store your cannabis in air-tight containers to preserve its terpenes and potency.
Deals to Die For
To wrap it up, Croptober is the ultimate time for cannabis consumers to indulge in fresh, high-quality products. With proper storage and some knowledge about what to look for, you can enjoy the best cannabis experience this harvest season. Don't miss out on this exciting time in the cannabis world; stop into any Quality Roots location from October 5th through November 1st and make the most of Croptober with our exclusive deals and top-quality products. For those who prefer online shopping, we got ya covered. Just click the SHOP NOW button below to access our Croptober deals and exclusive offers right from the comfort of your own home. Additionally, please note that our Berkley location now offers delivery, making your shopping experience easy and convenient! Your Croptober journey begins here!