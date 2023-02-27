Cannabis-infused Fresh Water Music Festival announced in Baldwin, Michigan

Initial artists announced include Ann Arbor jazz-fusion band Chirp and Detroit-area country music singer-songwriter Audrey Ray

By on Mon, Feb 27, 2023 at 3:47 pm

Ann Arbor jazz-fusion band Chirp is one of the initial artists announced for the new Fresh Water Music Festival.
Austin R. Grinnell (via Chirp’s Facebook page)
Ann Arbor jazz-fusion band Chirp is one of the initial artists announced for the new Fresh Water Music Festival.

Michigan has a new cannabis-and-music festival set for this June.

Sponsored by Fresh Water Cannabis Co., the one-day Fresh Water Music Festival is planned for Saturday, June 3 at the company’s Baldwin property, dubbed “The Back 20.”

Initial artists announced include Ann Arbor jazz-fusion band Chirp and Detroit-area country music singer-songwriter Audrey Ray, with more to be announced.

Amenities include cannabis vendors, an artists market, food trucks, a beer tent, “puff-n-paint” sessions, tie-dying, cornhole, a “dab bar,” hot-air balloons, and more.

While every music festival is basically a “cannabis music festival,” as a licensed event the Fresh Water Music Festival will have sanctioned consumption lounges. A VIP tier is also planned with additional perks.

The company says all profits from the beer tent and raffle will go to the foundation’s charitable funds.

More information is available at freshwatermusicfestival.com. Tickets start at $25 for general admission and $125 for the VIP experience, with prices going up after April 20. Admission is limited to guests age 21 and older.

