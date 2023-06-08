Whitmer signs legislation to curb distracted driving in Michigan

Those who are caught using their phones while driving will face fines

By on Thu, Jun 8, 2023 at 8:26 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge “Too many Michiganders have lost loved ones to distracted driving, and everyone should be safe on their way to school, home, or work,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after signing legislation aimed at reducing distracted driving. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
“Too many Michiganders have lost loved ones to distracted driving, and everyone should be safe on their way to school, home, or work,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after signing legislation aimed at reducing distracted driving.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday joined state officials and advocates to sign bipartisan legislation aimed at reducing distracted driving by mandating that motorists in Michigan put down their phones when they’re behind the wheel.

“Too many Michiganders have lost loved ones to distracted driving, and everyone should be safe on their way to school, home, or work,” Whitmer said while signing the legislation that goes into effect on June 30 and bans drivers from using their phones without hands-free technology. Those who are caught using their phones while driving will face fines.

The governor added that the state’s “goal is to see zero traffic deaths by 2050, and I know that by working together we can get it done.”

Whitmer signed House Bills 4250, 4251 and 4252, which were sponsored by state Reps. Matt Koleszar (D-Plymouth), Tyrone Carter (D-Detroit,) and Mike Mueller (R-Linden.) In the Senate, state Sen. Paul Wojno (D-Warren) and Sen. Kevin Hertel (St. Clair Shores) sponsored companion legislation Senate Bills 239, 240 and 241. Wednesday’s bill signing took place at Plymouth’s Mitchel Kiefer Memorial Rink. The hockey arena was dedicated to Mitchel Kiefer, who was killed at the age of 18 by a distracted driver on Interstate 96 in 2016.

Kiefer’s parents have gone on to found the Kiefer Foundation, which advocates for an end to distracted driving.

“I am so pleased and honored to be with Gov. Whitmer and other victims’ families today, as these life-saving bills are signed into law,” said Steve Kiefer, Mitchel Kiefer’s father and the Kiefer Foundation’s founder and chairman.

“It is especially moving for me and my family to have these bills signed at the Mitchel Kiefer Memorial Ice Rink, where Mitchel played his last hockey game with Detroit Catholic Central,” said Kiefer, who noted that Michigan is the 26th state to pass a “hands-free” distracted driving law.

A long list of elected officials and advocates working to end distracted driving praised the legislation. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, for example, said the legislation will “save lives on Michigan’s roads.”

Rep. Matt Koleszar (D-Plymouth), who sponsored HB 4250, noted the bills’ signing “marks the end of five years’ worth of bipartisan work.”

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Advisory Commission (GTSAC) was formed by an executive order in 2002 to identify traffic safety challenges and champion strategies to address them. The GTSAC develops regular Strategic Highway Safety Plans to eliminate fatalities and serious injuries on our roadways. The commission developed the last plan in 2019 with a focus on distracted driving and by working together, Michigan’s traffic safety partners have been able to reduce distracted driver fatalities by six percent and reduce fatalities involving drivers under 21 by 8%.

The most recent legislation is “about changing the culture for our young drivers and saving lives,” said Rep. Mike Mueller (R-Linden), who sponsored HB 4252.

“With progressing technology, the new law will reenforce good driving practices, which will ultimately lead to safer roads for all drivers,” Mueller said. “Other states that have enacted these policies have seen proven drops in vehicle collision fatalities.”

Motorists who violate the new distracted driving law will face a first-time civil fine of $100 and/or 16 hours of community service. Subsequent offenses will land drivers $250 in fines for each violation and/or 24 hours of community service.

Michigan Advance Assistant Editor Anna Gustafson contributed to this story.

Originally published by Michigan Advance. It is republished with permission.

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Michigan News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Most Detroiters are unsatisfied and would like to move, survey found

By Steve Neavling

Most Detroiters are unsatisfied and would like to move, survey found

WJR unveils ‘next generation’ of radio hosts: old white men

By Steve Neavling

WJR unveils ‘next generation’ of radio hosts: old white men

Ninth man convicted in plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer

By Steve Neavling

Shawn Fix was among four men charged in Antrim County for their alleged roles in a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Lapointe: Virtue-signaling Hill Pointe vows to get aggressive

By Joe Lapointe

Lapointe: Virtue-signaling Hill Pointe vows to get aggressive

Also in News & Views

Ninth man convicted in plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer

By Steve Neavling

Shawn Fix was among four men charged in Antrim County for their alleged roles in a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The Lib Owners

By Tom Tomorrow

The Lib Owners

Rich white drug dealers

By Clay Jones

Rich white drug dealers

Most Detroiters are unsatisfied and would like to move, survey found

By Steve Neavling

Most Detroiters are unsatisfied and would like to move, survey found
More

Digital Issue

June 7, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us