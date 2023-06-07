Ninth man convicted in plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer

A man charged with assisting in the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pleaded guilty to a terrorism-related charge on Wednesday, making him the ninth suspect to be convicted in the brazen scheme.
Shawn Fix, 40, faces up to 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to providing material support for a terroristic act. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors agreed to dismiss a weapon charge.
Prosecutors said Fix trained with a militia, the Wolverine Watchmen, and hosted a five-hour meeting at his Belleville home to discuss the kidnapping with other suspects.
Fix was among four men charged in Antrim County for their alleged roles in the plot to kidnap and assassinate Whitmer.
Fix is scheduled to be sentenced following the Aug. 21 trial of three other defendants — Eric Molitor, Michael Null, and William Null. They each face one count of providing material support for a terroristic act and a felony firearm charge.
As part of his plea agreement, Fix agreed to testify against the others.
The main kidnapping case was handled in federal court, where four men were convicted and two others were acquitted.
Prosecutors said the militiamen were anti-government extremists who were hoping to trigger a civil war.
The would-be kidnappers were infiltrated by undercover FBI agents and arrested in October 2020.
