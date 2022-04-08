Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Whitmer chief of staff calls kidnapping verdict ‘the normalization of political violence’

'Our differences must be settled at the ballot box, not through violence,' Lt. Gov. Gilchrist said

By on Fri, Apr 8, 2022 at 3:51 pm

click to enlarge Governor Gretchen Whitmer. - STATE OF MICHIGAN
State of Michigan
Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The high-profile criminal trial of four men charged with plotting to kidnap and murder Governor Gretchen Whitmer resulted in a jury failing to convict anyone on Friday.

Daniel Harris, Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., and Brandon Caserta were all charged with conspiracy, while all but Caserta were charged with knowingly conspiring to use weapons of mass destruction against persons or property.

Croft and Harris were also charged with possession of an unregistered destructive device, and Harris was charged with possession of a semi-automatic assault rifle that wasn't registered to him.

The jury found Harris and Caserta not guilty on all charges, and were unable to reach a verdict in the charges against Fox and Croft. Robert Jonker, chief judge of U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan, declared a mistrial for the charges against Fox and Croft, though they can be tried again.

Whitmer chief of staff JoAnne Huls issued a statement, saying that the outcome only serves to normalize political violence.

“Today, Michiganders and Americans — especially our children — are living through the normalization of political violence," Huls said. "The plot to kidnap and kill a governor may seem like an anomaly. But we must be honest about what it really is: the result of violent, divisive rhetoric that is all too common across our country. There must be accountability and consequences for those who commit heinous crimes. Without accountability, extremists will be emboldened."

Huls added, "The governor remains focused on her work on behalf of Michigan and all Michiganders. That includes addressing violence and threats to our democracy. We appreciate the prosecutors and law enforcement officers for their work on this case."

"Today's outcome is disappointing," Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II said in a statement. "But it cannot and will not prevent us from standing tall for Michigan. When we took our oaths of office, we committed to serving Michiganders, and while violent extremists try to scare us and prevent us from doing our jobs, we will keep that commitment. We will keep working hard and living up to the oath we took."

He added, "Our differences must be settled at the ballot box, not through violence. We need to be honest and clear about what causes violence by extremists and do all we can to address the root cause of it. Elected officials, parents, teachers, faith leaders, all of us have a duty to stand up to these hateful actions and teach our kids that there is a better way."

After hearing his verdict, Caserta reportedly told supporters, "Best birthday gift ever," according to The Detroit News.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
More
Scroll to read more Michigan News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit
The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan&#146;s most dubious denizens

The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan’s most dubious denizens
28TH ST SE @ DIVISION AVE, Grand Rapids, 66 Total Crashes, 17 Injuries

The 20 most dangerous Michigan intersections in 2020
Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding

Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding

News & Views Slideshows

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit
The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan&#146;s most dubious denizens

The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan’s most dubious denizens
28TH ST SE @ DIVISION AVE, Grand Rapids, 66 Total Crashes, 17 Injuries

The 20 most dangerous Michigan intersections in 2020
Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding

Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding

News & Views Slideshows

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit
The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan&#146;s most dubious denizens

The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan’s most dubious denizens
28TH ST SE @ DIVISION AVE, Grand Rapids, 66 Total Crashes, 17 Injuries

The 20 most dangerous Michigan intersections in 2020
Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding

Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding

Trending

Ex-Detroit Tiger struggles to get by after giving life to baseball

By Steve Neavling

Ex-Detroit Tiger struggles to get by after giving life to baseball

Detroit’s historic rock venue the Grande Ballroom is up for sale

By Randiah Camille Green

The Grande Ballroom.

Detroiters overwhelmingly voted for reparations. What happens next?

By Eli Day

Detroiters overwhelmingly voted for reparations. What happens next?

Planned Parenthood of Michigan and ACLU file lawsuits to block 90-year-old felony abortion ban

By Randiah Camille Green

A Planned Parenthood rally in 2017.

Also in News & Views

Detroit’s Fowling Warehouse to open Ypsilanti location

By Lee DeVito

Detroit’s Fowling Warehouse to open Ypsilanti location

Detroit Police Dept. releases vague statement about officer who did bad thing (allegedly)

By Lee DeVito

Detroit Police Dept. releases vague statement about officer who did bad thing (allegedly) (2)

Detroit’s historic rock venue the Grande Ballroom is up for sale

By Randiah Camille Green

The Grande Ballroom.

Detroiters overwhelmingly voted for reparations. What happens next?

By Eli Day

Detroiters overwhelmingly voted for reparations. What happens next?
More

Digital Issue

April 6, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us