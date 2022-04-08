Detroit’s Fowling Warehouse to open Ypsilanti location

Detroit's popular Fowling Warehouse is expanding to the Ypsilanti area.
Fowling — or "Fōwling" as the owners now spell it — is like bowling, but with a football. The Fowling Warehouse Ypsi-Ann Arbor will open to the public following a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 14.
The new space is located at 3050 Washtenaw in Ypsilanti Township.
"We are very excited to bring Fōwling to Ypsilanti and Ann Arbor," owner and manager Scott Brown said in a statement. "This section of town has long been looking for something to make it a destination. Fōwlers come from miles away to play, and the Fōwling Warehouse will revitalize this corner of Ypsilanti Township."
As owner Chris Hutt previously told Metro Times, the game was developed years ago by Indy 500 fans who would create increasingly elaborate tailgating games. A plan to create a tailgate bowling alley failed when they couldn't get the backstop to work, but the friends started knocking the pins down with a football instead.
Now known as The Fōwling Warehouse, the company has since opened other locations in Grand Rapids, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, and Atlanta, with plans to open more.
The Ypsi location has more than 30,000 square feet with 20 fowling lanes and two large bars with a selection of more than 100 beers, seltzers, ciders, wine, and liquor.
Lanes are available for $12 for "open play," which works like a pool hall where winners stay and losers find another lane, or lanes can be rented for up to 10 people for $120 for two hours.
More information is available at fowlingwarehouse.com.