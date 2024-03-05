  1. News & Views
What Michiganders should know about the 2024 total eclipse

You won’t want to miss this rare cosmic event

By
Mar 5, 2024 at 4:33 pm
The total eclipse.
The total eclipse. Shutterstock
It’s been 70 years since Michigan has experienced a total solar eclipse, but we may get another chance to see it this year on Monday, April 8.

The path of totality, or the shadow cast when the moon completely blocks out the sun, will fall across just a tiny sliver of southeast Michigan. Since it will be another 75 years, in 2099, when Michiganders fall in the path of another total solar eclipse, astronomers are urging people to travel to see the beautiful, rare phenomenon if they can.

While there is also something called an annular eclipse that happens every one to two years, this one is different, and much more spectacular, according to University of Michigan astronomer David Gerdes. With both eclipses, the moon passes directly in front of the sun, but it is not completely covering it during an annular, or “ring of fire,” eclipse, so “the spectacular sights of a total eclipse — the delicate solar corona, darkness in the middle of the day, 360-degree twilight around the horizon — are not visible.”

Only three Michigan cities — Luna Pier, Ottawa, and Vienna, all located on the southeastern border — will be in the line of totality for the event.

However, most of Michigan will see at least a partial eclipse, and the closer to Ohio or Indiana borders the better. People in Ann Arbor can experience a very deep partial eclipse at 98.5%, while Detroiters will be able to see around 95%.

Fortunately, the event will last twice as long as the last one in 2017, at around four whole minutes.

In Detroit, there will be a solar eclipse watch party hosted by the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy at Cullen Plaza from 2-4 p.m. on April 8, as the eclipse will come into view at 1:58 p.m. and reach closest to totality at 3:14 p.m. Some Detroit Public Library branches are also holding solar eclipse viewing parties.

So take a little road trip for the best view or catch the nearly total eclipse from home, but either way be sure to mark your calendar. You won’t want to miss this rare cosmic event.

laylamcmurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about food, music, art, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, Metromode, and other various Michigan publications.

