University of Toledo hosting a free total solar eclipse viewing party

The majority of Michigan will unfortunately not be in the line of totality for the upcoming total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. While many cities will get 95% or more totality, the experience is just not the same.

If Michiganders travel down to Ohio, however, they can get the full experience.

Luckily, the University of Toledo is hosting a free, public event for viewing the solar eclipse, as Toledo is on the path of totality, meaning that it will experience complete darkness as the moon passes between the sun and the Earth.

The eclipse is set to begin around 2 p.m. and to reach totality or complete darkness just before 3:15 p.m., lasting for about a minute and a half. Taking a trip for something that short may sound wild, but it won’t happen again in Michigan until 2099, so this may be your only chance.

The university’s Glass Bowl Stadium will be open to guests from noon-6 p.m. for viewing, plus a discussion from UToledo’s Department of Physics and Astronomy. There will also be music, inflatables, food trucks, and family-friendly educational activities.

Eclipse-viewing glasses will be available for free while supplies last, allowing guests to safely look at the sun as it gradually disappears and reappears behind the moon.

“We’re excited to open our campus to the community and extend this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience a total solar eclipse, especially to those who live off the path of totality,” Dr. Scott Molitor, interim provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, said in a statement. “Our students, faculty and staff have been active in planning a variety of activities that will provide scientific context for the eclipse and add to the collective excitement as we approach totality.”

Free on-campus parking is on a first come, first served basis. UToledo is also hosting several eclipse-related events ahead of April 8.

For more information, you can visit the UToledo eclipse website.