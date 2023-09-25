Wayne County jobs court helps low-level offenders get jobs, services

The $4.8 million test pilot is aimed at making defendants more productive members of society

By on Mon, Sep 25, 2023 at 1:35 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy. - Photo via Wayne County
Photo via Wayne County
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

More than 20 people charged with crimes in Wayne County are receiving help getting a job and other services as part of a pilot program aimed at helping low-level, non-violent offenders get back on their feet.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel launched the diversionary program in June, and Wayne, Genesee, and Marquette counties are testing it.

With a combined $4.8 million in funding, the job courts are set up to help several hundred defendants find employment and services, and if they complete the year-long program, their charges will be dismissed.

Calling the program “transformative,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said her office plans to help up to 200 defendants.

“We really want people to succeed,” Worthy said at a news conference Monday. “When someone looks at a prosecutor’s office, they don’t look at that as our mantra. They look at us as just putting people in jail, throwing away the key, and that is never the mantra at this office.”

To qualify for the program, a defendant must have committed a low-level, non-assaultive crime and demonstrate a strong likelihood for rehabilitation.

So far in Wayne County, the average age of participants is 30, and most have been charged with concealed weapons and lower-level drug offenses. Eighteen of the participants are men, and three are women.

Worthy said her office is trying to spread the word about the program to ensure up to 200 defendants participate.

“It seems like the largest impediment is getting the word out,” Terry Anderson, chief of trials for the prosecutor’s office, said. “We just hope that many applicants apply.”

Those offering jobs to defendants in Wayne County are Focus: Hope, Bridgewater Interiors, Stellantis, Detroit Works, Goodwill Industries, Michigan Rehabilitation Services, and the Carpenters and Millwrights union.

Participants are also offered services for addiction, mental health, literacy, transportation, food, clothing, and driver’s license restoration.

Participants who successfully complete the program will have their cases dismissed, Worthy said.

“This program is smart on crime and reduces the burden on the community,” Worthy said. “When people enter the Wayne County justice system, we want to make sure they are successful, especially when it’s lower-level crimes.”

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
Scroll to read more Metro Detroit News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Moosejaw to shutter almost all stores in February

By Randiah Camille Green

Moosejaw's downtown Detroit location is one of many slated to close.

Detroit is the worst place to own an electric car

By Lee DeVito

A Ford Mustang Mach-E GT X plugged into a charging station.

Biden will travel to Michigan on Tuesday to support striking UAW workers

By Susan J. Demas, Michigan Advance

President Joe Biden tours the North American International Auto Show in Detroit on Sept. 14, 2022. Biden was joined on the tour by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow and U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell.

Lapointe: Abortion rights still enjoy Michigan momentum

By Joe Lapointe

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs legislation repealing Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban.

Also in News & Views

Biden will travel to Michigan on Tuesday to support striking UAW workers

By Susan J. Demas, Michigan Advance

President Joe Biden tours the North American International Auto Show in Detroit on Sept. 14, 2022. Biden was joined on the tour by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow and U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell.

Lapointe: Abortion rights still enjoy Michigan momentum

By Joe Lapointe

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs legislation repealing Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban.

Michigan Legislature tackles ambitious climate legislation. How far will it go?

By Izzy Ross, Interlochen Public Radio

A wind turbine in Michigan.

Workers at 38 GM and Stellantis auto suppliers called to join UAW strike

By Anna Liz Nichols, Michigan Advance

The UAW strike begins and hundreds come to picket at Ford-owned Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan the night of September 14, 2023.
More

Digital Issue

September 20, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Threads icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us