Wayne County Circuit Judge Dana Hathaway hospitalized

Wayne County Circuit Court Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Dana Hathaway.

Wayne County Circuit Judge Dana Hathaway is in the hospital after first responders were called to her home in Grosse Pointe Park on Wednesday afternoon.

Hathaway was still hospitalized Friday afternoon at Ascension St. John in Detroit. Her condition wasn’t immediately clear.

First responders were called to the home on Windmill Pointe Drive at 2:10 p.m. Wednesday.

Hathaway’s office told Metro Times that she was “out sick for a few days” and insisted her court docket would not be impacted.

Hathaway is part of a family with strong ties to the judicial system in Michigan. At least six Hathaways are current or retired Wayne County Circuit Court judges.

Her husband Nicholas J. Bobak Hathaway, and another relative, Bridget Hathaway, also serve on the Wayne County Circuit Court. Her husband changed his last name to Hathaway when he ran for the position in 2020.

Her father is Richard Hathaway, a retired Wayne County Circuit judge, one-time Wayne County treasurer, and a chief assistant Wayne County prosecutor.

Her mother is Diane Hathaway, a former Michigan Supreme Court justice who was sentenced to a year in federal prison in 2013 after pleading guilty to bank fraud.

In 2015, Dana Hathaway made national news when she agreed to re-sentence Richard “White Boy Rick” Wershe, setting the stage for his eventual release. When he was a teenager, Wershe became the youngest known FBI informant and was serving a life sentence for selling cocaine in the 1980s.

Dana Hathaway has three children.

Last week, her home was placed on the market for $550,000.

Metro Times couldn’t reach Hathaway’s family for comment.