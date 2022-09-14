Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

The last Monarch

Queen Elizabeth II was the most effective monarch in British history because she oversaw its greatest decolonization. The only way to build on her legacy is to end the monarchy she served.

By on Wed, Sep 14, 2022 at 3:29 pm

click to enlarge Over her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II would oversee the decolonization of many African countries — which is why her reign is the most successful in Britain's history. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Over her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II would oversee the decolonization of many African countries — which is why her reign is the most successful in Britain's history.

In 1956, Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser nationalized the Suez Canal. In doing so, he directly violated the terms of the agreement to end British colonization of Egypt, which would have left the British in control of Egypt’s most valuable resource until 1968.

Under the direction of Prime Minister Anthony Eden, Britain retaliated swiftly, conspiring with France and Israel to invade Egypt, retake the canal, and sack Abdel Nasser in a coup. They were ultimately thwarted. The U.S. and USSR opposed the maneuver, threatening economic action against the British. In the end, it was Eden, not Abdel Nasser, who was sacked.

So ended Great Britain's 74-year occupation of my ancestral homeland under a queen only four years into her reign. Several sources have reported that Queen Elizabeth II opposed the invasion from the jump, calling Eden “mad.”

Egypt was just the beginning. Over her 70-year reign, the queen would oversee the decolonization of many more African countries. And that’s why her reign, not by standards of the crown or even her own, but by the standards of justice, is the most successful reign of any British monarch in imperial history. Properly honoring her legacy would mean ending the institution of British monarchy itself.

As we grapple with the passing of Britain’s longest-serving monarch, it’s worth disaggregating the person from the personnage. The personnage was of a monarch — the living embodiment of the history and legacy of one of the world’s most ruthless, expansive global empires. Make no mistake, the British crown is a parasitic anachronism.

Though hers was the head that wore it, Elizabeth — the person — was not the crown itself. A generous interpretation of the legacy of Elizabeth, the person, is that she was thrust into a role by the situation of her birth and the choices of men in her family (her uncle abdicated in order to marry an American divorcee). A less generous interpretation would highlight her failure to stand up to the institution she represented, she embodied, and the countless assaults on human dignity it perpetrated under her reign.

Though hers was the head that wore it, Elizabeth — the person — was not the crown itself.

tweet this

Whether you put your emphasis on “Queen” or “Elizabeth,” she has passed. In the seven decades during which she wore the crown, the world changed. For those decades, as the crown itself retreated from the world stage, she emerged as the singular shield that guarded against its apoptosis. Her constancy allowed us to forget everything her crown represented. Now that its final shield has gone, we must subject the institution to the harsh light of 21st century reality.

Beyond the United Kingdom, the British “Commonwealth” currently comprises 14 former colonies. They include Australia, Canada, Jamaica, Grenada, Papua New Guinea, Antigua and Barbuda, among others. In each, the British monarch is head of state. Many of these countries are predominantly Black. Calls for formal reparations from the U.K. are growing — even beyond the Commonwealth. Personally, it was particularly galling to have a docent at the British Museum ask if I wanted to learn about Egypt when the articles on exhibit were pilfered from my ancestral homeland and should never have been there in the first place. Little on display, in fact, was actually “British.” More directly, the most famous crown jewel, the Kohinoor diamond, was wrenched from India.

Jamaica has already announced plans to leave the Commonwealth. Australia is likely to follow suit. But what of the United Kingdom itself? Following the disastrous Brexit decision, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon called for a second referendum on seceding from the U.K. (the first failed by 10 points in 2014), though there has yet to be any agreement with the U.K. prime minister. No doubt, the calls will grow louder after a suitable cooling off period following the funeral.

Even beyond Scottish secession, even the English themselves should be asking broader questions about the continued value of the monarchy. What value does the monarchy serve? Whom does it benefit beyond a handful of royals? What can it possibly stand for that abrogates the evil it has perpetrated on so many?

Queen Elizabeth II was the U.K.’s most successful monarch because she oversaw the broadest deconstruction of the British empire in history. Building on that progress may be incongruent with the existence of the monarchy itself. So it happens that perhaps the most fitting recognition of Elizabeth might be putting an end to the crown she wore.

Originally published Sept. 13 in The Incision. Get more at abdulelsayed.substack.com.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Abdul El-Sayed

Dr. Abdul El-Sayed is a physician, epidemiologist, public health expert, and progressive activist who served as Detroit’s health director and ran for governor in 2018. He is the author of Healing Politics: A Doctor's Journey Into the Heart of Our Political Epidemic and Medicare for All: A Citizen's Guide, as well...
More
Scroll to read more The Incision articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Trending

Prominent Republicans join coalition to support Whitmer for reelection

By Steve Neavling

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

A Michigan QAnon follower shot his wife and daughter

By Lee DeVito

A flag promoting the Qanon conspiracy theory.

My BF sent his male friend nudes and says this is ‘something straight guys do’

By Dan Savage

Chief Justice McCormack to resign from Michigan Supreme Court

By Laina G. Stebbins, Michigan Advance

Chief Justice Bridget McCormack.

Also in News & Views

Join the Detroit Metro Times Reddit community!

By Lee DeVito

Detroit Metro Times is now on Reddit.

Jackson, Miss., water crisis has parallels with Flint and Benton Harbor, Michigan leaders and activists say

By Ken Coleman, Michigan Advance

Jackson, Miss., water crisis has parallels with Flint and Benton Harbor, Michigan leaders and activists say (2)

My BF sent his male friend nudes and says this is ‘something straight guys do’

By Dan Savage

Our story so far

By Tom Tomorrow

Our story so far
More

Digital Issue

September 14, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us