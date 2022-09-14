Join the Detroit Metro Times Reddit community!

click to enlarge Reddit logo courtesy of Reddit Detroit Metro Times is now on Reddit.

Detroit Metro Times is now on the social news platform Reddit.

Redditors can join the new reddit.com/r/DetroitMetroTimes subreddit to stay up to date on our news and discuss our articles more in depth.

We ditched comments on our website a few years ago, but you can comment on our articles in the Reddit community, in addition to our Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

We welcome feedback. If you prefer, you can even send us a letter to the editor by emailing [email protected].

Just, you know, don't be a troll.

