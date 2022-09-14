Join the Detroit Metro Times Reddit community!

Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

Wed, Sep 14, 2022

click to enlarge Detroit Metro Times is now on Reddit. - Reddit logo courtesy of Reddit
Reddit logo courtesy of Reddit
Detroit Metro Times is now on Reddit.

Detroit Metro Times is now on the social news platform Reddit.

Redditors can join the new reddit.com/r/DetroitMetroTimes subreddit to stay up to date on our news and discuss our articles more in depth.

We ditched comments on our website a few years ago, but you can comment on our articles in the Reddit community, in addition to our Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

We welcome feedback. If you prefer, you can even send us a letter to the editor by emailing [email protected].

Just, you know, don't be a troll.

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016.
