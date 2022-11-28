The Detroit Pistons are giving away winter coats and accessories to Detroit school students

click to enlarge Courtesy of the Detroit Pistons Detroit Pistons players Saadiq Bey and Cade Cunnigham.

The Detroit Pistons might be in the thick of the NBA season, but that doesn’t mean the team’s only concerns are its competitors on the court. The Pistons’ annual Season of Giving presented by Kroger kicks off this week with a winter gear giveaway at five Detroit schools.In partnership with Every School Day Counts Detroit, the entire Pistons and Motor City Cruise teams and their staffs will be giving away winter coats, hats, and gloves to nearly 3,000 Detroit students on Tuesday, Nov. 30.“We look forward to coming together as a team and an organization to tipoff this year’s Season of Giving presented by Kroger with a winter gear giveaway across five Metro Detroit schools,” said Erika Swilley, the Pistons Vice President of Community and Social Responsibility, in a press release. “No child should have to worry about staying warm during the winter months, and this partnership with Every School Day Counts Detroit ensures none of these students will be without suitable gear this winter.”The selected schools are Amelia Earhart Elementary-Middle School, Trix Academy, Detroit Leadership Academy PK-8 School, Gompers Elementary-Middle School, and Detroit Leadership Academy High School.The new winter clothes are not all that’s being given away on Tuesday. Pistons forward Saadiq Bey and Kroger will each be donating gift cards to teachers and staff at all five schools.Pistons point guard Cade Cunningham will be gifting $10,000 to each of the five schools to help establish Cade’s Care Closets, a space in the school where students will be able to grab hygiene essentials and non-perishable foods. Cunningham will also be donating the same to two schools in his hometown of Arlington, Texas.