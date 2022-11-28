The Detroit Pistons are giving away winter coats and accessories to Detroit school students

The giveaway is the ‘tipoff’ event for the Pistons’ annual Season of Giving

By on Mon, Nov 28, 2022 at 3:00 pm

click to enlarge Detroit Pistons players Saadiq Bey and Cade Cunnigham. - Courtesy of the Detroit Pistons
Courtesy of the Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons players Saadiq Bey and Cade Cunnigham.

The Detroit Pistons might be in the thick of the NBA season, but that doesn’t mean the team’s only concerns are its competitors on the court. The Pistons’ annual Season of Giving presented by Kroger kicks off this week with a winter gear giveaway at five Detroit schools.

In partnership with Every School Day Counts Detroit, the entire Pistons and Motor City Cruise teams and their staffs will be giving away winter coats, hats, and gloves to nearly 3,000 Detroit students on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

“We look forward to coming together as a team and an organization to tipoff this year’s Season of Giving presented by Kroger with a winter gear giveaway across five Metro Detroit schools,” said Erika Swilley, the Pistons Vice President of Community and Social Responsibility, in a press release. “No child should have to worry about staying warm during the winter months, and this partnership with Every School Day Counts Detroit ensures none of these students will be without suitable gear this winter.”

The selected schools are Amelia Earhart Elementary-Middle School, Trix Academy, Detroit Leadership Academy PK-8 School, Gompers Elementary-Middle School, and Detroit Leadership Academy High School.

The new winter clothes are not all that’s being given away on Tuesday. Pistons forward Saadiq Bey and Kroger will each be donating gift cards to teachers and staff at all five schools.

Pistons point guard Cade Cunningham will be gifting $10,000 to each of the five schools to help establish Cade’s Care Closets, a space in the school where students will be able to grab hygiene essentials and non-perishable foods. Cunningham will also be donating the same to two schools in his hometown of Arlington, Texas.

The giveaway is closed and not open to the public; only students and staff at the selected schools are eligible to participate.

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Alex Washington

Born and raised on Detroit's Westside, Alex Washington is about as Detroit as they come. She judges your coney island order and serves a mean side-eye when anything across Eight Mile is called "Detroit." Her writing has been published in Real Detroit Weekly, The Detroit Free Press, Model D, BLAC magazine, and...
Read More about Alex Washington
Scroll to read more Metro Detroit News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

We now know the Detroit location of Rihanna’s lingerie store Savage X Fenty

By Lee DeVito

A photo of the Savage X Fenty store in Culver City, California.

QAnon adherent from Michigan charged with threatening to kill a congressman and FBI director

By Steve Neavling

QAnon adherent from Michigan charged with threatening to kill a congressman and FBI director

Prosecutor won’t charge Detroit cops who shot Porter Burks 19 times

By Steve Neavling

A Detroit police squad car.

Gov. Whitmer to appoint first Black woman to serve on Michigan Supreme Court

By Steve Neavling

State Rep. Kyra Harris Bolden will be the first Black woman on the Michigan Supreme Court.

Also in News & Views

Reason prevails as Michigan canvassers certify statewide election amid false claims of fraud

By Steve Neavling

The four-member Michigan Board of State Canvassers unanimously voted to certify the November election.

QAnon adherent from Michigan charged with threatening to kill a congressman and FBI director

By Steve Neavling

QAnon adherent from Michigan charged with threatening to kill a congressman and FBI director

Two communities find a cure for medical debt: pandemic stimulus funds

By Casey Quinlan, Michigan Advance

The city council in Toledo, Ohio, passed a measure to wipe out the medical debt of eligible residents using $800,000 allocated to the city through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Column: There is hope in the fight against homelessness

By Julie Cassidy, Michigan Advance

A man on Eight Mile Road in Detroit experiencing homelessness.
More

Digital Issue

November 23, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us