The 66th Annual Saint Patrick’s Day Parade is set to return to Corktown

click to enlarge Michelle Gerard / Stock Detroit The oldest extant neighborhood in the city, Corktown was where many Irish immigrants coalesced in the 19th century.

It’s that time of the year again: Time to paint the town green at Corktown’s annual Saint Patrick’s Day Parade. A tradition since 1958, the event typically draws between 80,000-100,000 people to celebrate the Irish heritage of Corktown, which was named after Ireland’s County Cork and is Detroit’s oldest neighborhood. It’s one of the biggest Saint Patrick’s Day celebrations in the U.S.

The event features local dignitaries, floats, marching bands, and color guards along Michigan Avenue — and, of course, plenty of beer. It’s also considered the unofficial start of spring around here, and if we’re lucky we should even get some sunshine.

Despite the reputation of Saint Patrick’s Day as a drinking holiday, Detroit’s event is a family affair. A “Kid’s Zone” is available for $12 per person of $60 for a family of six. There’s also a Corktown 5K run for those looking to burn off all those carbs.

From 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, March 10; Corktown, detroitstpatricksparade.com.

