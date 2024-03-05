  1. News & Views
McDonald’s is celebrating ‘313 Day’ with Vernors Boston Coolers, merch

Even the multinational fast-food corporation is getting in on the festivities this year

By
Mar 5, 2024 at 8:44 am
click to enlarge These “313 Day” McDonald’s shirts kind of go hard? - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
These “313 Day” McDonald’s shirts kind of go hard?

March 13 is coming up, also known as “313 Day” around here, or another excuse to celebrate all things Detroit.

Even multinational fast-food corporation McDonald’s is getting in on the 313 Day festivities this year. On Wednesday, March 13, the chain is offering a special at participating Detroit-area McDonald’s locations that includes a Filet-O-Fish sandwich, fries, a medium Dr. Pepper drink, and a Vernors Boston Cooler — the beloved Detroit ginger ale served with a scoop of ice cream.

The first 30 customers will also get a free long sleeve “313 Day” T-shirt from Royal Oak-based The Dirt Label.

“McDonald’s takes pride in its deep roots within Detroit and communities across Southeast Michigan, providing delicious meals and employment opportunities for people of all ages,” said Yusef Alcodray, a Detroit-area McDonald’s owner-operator. “Celebrating 313 Day with a special meal is a way for us to tip our cap to the customers who visit our restaurants every day. And collaborating with two iconic Detroit brands, Vernors and The Dirt Label, is a testament to our commitment to celebrating Detroit and its vibrant community.”

The special is only available at the following McDonald’s locations (though quite a few of them are outside the 313 area code region, but whatever — on 313 Day, everyone’s a Detroiter).

1481 Opdyke Rd., Auburn Hills

25341 Michigan Ave. at Gulley, Dearborn

7300 Wyoming Rd., Dearborn

1000 Mack Ave., Detroit

10400 Gratiot Ave., Detroit

13676 Grand River Ave., Detroit

14271 Gratiot Ave., Detroit

15501 Plymouth Rd., Detroit

15550 W. McNichols Rd., Detroit

17121 Livernois Ave., Detroit

18137 Joy Rd., Detroit

18201 Mack Ave., Detroit

18403 Grand River Rd., Detroit

19840 Van Dyke Ave., Detroit

20405 Conant Ave., Detroit

22021 W. Eight Mile Rd., Detroit

2889 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit

4235 Woodward Ave., Detroit

8825 E. Jefferson Ave., Detroit

9815 Grand River Ave., Detroit

17800 E. Eight Mile Rd., Harper Woods

21000 Greenfield Rd., Oak Park

26160 Greenfield Rd., Oak Park

11310 Telegraph Rd., Redford

15301 Telegraph Rd., Redford

10995 W. Jefferson Ave., River Rouge

8019 Merriman Rd., Romulus

9777 Wayne Rd., Romulus

24480 Telegraph Rd., Southfield

28670 Northwestern Hwy., Southfield

30161 Southfield Rd., Southfield

23000 Van Dyke Ave., Warren

4899 E. Eight Mile Rd., Warren

16 Ecorse Rd., Ypsilanti

166 James L Hart Pkwy., Ypsilanti

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

