McDonald’s is celebrating ‘313 Day’ with Vernors Boston Coolers, merch

click to enlarge Courtesy photo These “313 Day” McDonald’s shirts kind of go hard?

March 13 is coming up, also known as “313 Day” around here, or another excuse to celebrate all things Detroit.

Even multinational fast-food corporation McDonald’s is getting in on the 313 Day festivities this year. On Wednesday, March 13, the chain is offering a special at participating Detroit-area McDonald’s locations that includes a Filet-O-Fish sandwich, fries, a medium Dr. Pepper drink, and a Vernors Boston Cooler — the beloved Detroit ginger ale served with a scoop of ice cream.

The first 30 customers will also get a free long sleeve “313 Day” T-shirt from Royal Oak-based The Dirt Label.

“McDonald’s takes pride in its deep roots within Detroit and communities across Southeast Michigan, providing delicious meals and employment opportunities for people of all ages,” said Yusef Alcodray, a Detroit-area McDonald’s owner-operator. “Celebrating 313 Day with a special meal is a way for us to tip our cap to the customers who visit our restaurants every day. And collaborating with two iconic Detroit brands, Vernors and The Dirt Label, is a testament to our commitment to celebrating Detroit and its vibrant community.”

The special is only available at the following McDonald’s locations (though quite a few of them are outside the 313 area code region, but whatever — on 313 Day, everyone’s a Detroiter).

1481 Opdyke Rd., Auburn Hills



25341 Michigan Ave. at Gulley, Dearborn



7300 Wyoming Rd., Dearborn



1000 Mack Ave., Detroit



10400 Gratiot Ave., Detroit



13676 Grand River Ave., Detroit



14271 Gratiot Ave., Detroit



15501 Plymouth Rd., Detroit



15550 W. McNichols Rd., Detroit



17121 Livernois Ave., Detroit



18137 Joy Rd., Detroit



18201 Mack Ave., Detroit



18403 Grand River Rd., Detroit



19840 Van Dyke Ave., Detroit



20405 Conant Ave., Detroit



22021 W. Eight Mile Rd., Detroit



2889 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit



4235 Woodward Ave., Detroit



8825 E. Jefferson Ave., Detroit



9815 Grand River Ave., Detroit



17800 E. Eight Mile Rd., Harper Woods



21000 Greenfield Rd., Oak Park



26160 Greenfield Rd., Oak Park



11310 Telegraph Rd., Redford



15301 Telegraph Rd., Redford



10995 W. Jefferson Ave., River Rouge



8019 Merriman Rd., Romulus



9777 Wayne Rd., Romulus



24480 Telegraph Rd., Southfield



28670 Northwestern Hwy., Southfield



30161 Southfield Rd., Southfield



23000 Van Dyke Ave., Warren



4899 E. Eight Mile Rd., Warren



16 Ecorse Rd., Ypsilanti



166 James L Hart Pkwy., Ypsilanti

