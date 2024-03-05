McDonald’s is celebrating ‘313 Day’ with Vernors Boston Coolers, merch

March 13 is coming up, also known as “313 Day” around here, or another excuse to celebrate all things Detroit.
Even multinational fast-food corporation McDonald’s is getting in on the 313 Day festivities this year. On Wednesday, March 13, the chain is offering a special at participating Detroit-area McDonald’s locations that includes a Filet-O-Fish sandwich, fries, a medium Dr. Pepper drink, and a Vernors Boston Cooler — the beloved Detroit ginger ale served with a scoop of ice cream.
The first 30 customers will also get a free long sleeve “313 Day” T-shirt from Royal Oak-based The Dirt Label.
“McDonald’s takes pride in its deep roots within Detroit and communities across Southeast Michigan, providing delicious meals and employment opportunities for people of all ages,” said Yusef Alcodray, a Detroit-area McDonald’s owner-operator. “Celebrating 313 Day with a special meal is a way for us to tip our cap to the customers who visit our restaurants every day. And collaborating with two iconic Detroit brands, Vernors and The Dirt Label, is a testament to our commitment to celebrating Detroit and its vibrant community.”
The special is only available at the following McDonald’s locations (though quite a few of them are outside the 313 area code region, but whatever — on 313 Day, everyone’s a Detroiter).
1481 Opdyke Rd., Auburn Hills
25341 Michigan Ave. at Gulley, Dearborn
7300 Wyoming Rd., Dearborn
1000 Mack Ave., Detroit
10400 Gratiot Ave., Detroit
13676 Grand River Ave., Detroit
14271 Gratiot Ave., Detroit
15501 Plymouth Rd., Detroit
15550 W. McNichols Rd., Detroit
17121 Livernois Ave., Detroit
18137 Joy Rd., Detroit
18201 Mack Ave., Detroit
18403 Grand River Rd., Detroit
19840 Van Dyke Ave., Detroit
20405 Conant Ave., Detroit
22021 W. Eight Mile Rd., Detroit
2889 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit
4235 Woodward Ave., Detroit
8825 E. Jefferson Ave., Detroit
9815 Grand River Ave., Detroit
17800 E. Eight Mile Rd., Harper Woods
21000 Greenfield Rd., Oak Park
26160 Greenfield Rd., Oak Park
11310 Telegraph Rd., Redford
15301 Telegraph Rd., Redford
10995 W. Jefferson Ave., River Rouge
8019 Merriman Rd., Romulus
9777 Wayne Rd., Romulus
24480 Telegraph Rd., Southfield
28670 Northwestern Hwy., Southfield
30161 Southfield Rd., Southfield
23000 Van Dyke Ave., Warren
4899 E. Eight Mile Rd., Warren
16 Ecorse Rd., Ypsilanti
166 James L Hart Pkwy., Ypsilanti
Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter