Tentative agreement reached in Detroit casinos strike

The agreement includes the largest wage increases ever negotiated in the Detroit casino industry’s history

By on Fri, Nov 17, 2023 at 4:07 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge March for Workers’ Rights and Economic Justice in Detroit on Oct. 19, 2023. - Ken Coleman
Ken Coleman
March for Workers’ Rights and Economic Justice in Detroit on Oct. 19, 2023.

After a month-long strike by unionized workers at MGM Grand Detroit, Motor City Casino, and Hollywood Casino at Greektown, the union announced Friday that a tentative agreement has been reached for a new contract.

About 3,700 workers at Detroit’s three major casinos were called on to walk off the job on Oct. 17 after negotiations for a new contract failed.

The tentative agreement includes an immediate 18% pay increase, on average, and the largest wage increases ever negotiated in the Detroit casino industry’s history, the Detroit Casino Council (DCC) said in a news release Friday. The DCC represents many different kinds of casino workers including valets, food and beverage workers, dealers, and more.

Other parts of the tentative agreement include retirement increases, no increases in the cost of health care, reductions in workloads, retirement increases, and more.

DCC’s news release included comments from long-time employees at the casinos outlining what the changes could mean for them.

“We fought to defend our healthcare and win historic wages, and we won,” said Terri Sykes, a Dealer at MotorCity Casino for 24 years and president of UAW Local 7777. “As a two-time breast-cancer survivor, I feel relieved knowing we have protected our healthcare with no increased costs. We stood strong — five unions united — showing it’s possible to win big when workers do brave things and stick together.”

Casino workers are represented by the DCC, which is composed of UNITE HERE Local 24, the United Auto Workers, Teamsters Local 1038, Operating Engineers Local 324, and the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters. These five unions represent most of the workers at the three casinos in Detroit.

On Wednesday evening, AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler joined striking workers at a Motor City Casino rally.

“It’s time for Detroit casinos to quit gambling with their workers’ livelihoods,” Shuler said.

UNITE HERE Local 24 said the tentative agreement was the “[b]est agreement in [the] history of Detroit casino industry,” on social media on Friday.

The agreement will have to be voted upon by members.

Leadership at all three casinos issued a joint press release on Friday celebrating the agreement.

“We’re pleased to have reached a tentative agreement with the DCC on a new contract that ends the strike while giving a historic pay increase to our DCC-represented employees,” said Matt Buckley, president and COO of Midwest Group, MGM Resorts International.

“We take pride in providing exceptional jobs and benefits that support and reward our dedicated workforce, and we look forward to ratification of the deal,” MotorCity Casino Hotel President Bruce Dall said.

“We appreciate the productive and respectful negotiations with the DCC and are eager to welcome back our team members as soon as possible,” said John Drake, vice president and general manager at Hollywood Casino at Greektown.

The strike came a month after the United Auto Workers (UAW) declared a historic strike against the Detroit Three auto manufacturers — Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis — all at the same time. It was the first time in the union’s history it went on strike against all three automakers simultaneously and votes on the tentative agreements are taking place.

The casinos remained open during the strike. However, statistics released by the Michigan Gaming Control Board on Tuesday showed that revenue for in-person gaming at the three casinos were down $20 million in October compared to the same month last year — the lowest month for Detroit casinos since December 2020 when casinos were shut down for most of the month because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Originally published by Michigan Advance. It is republished with permission.

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Anna Liz Nichols, Michigan Advance

Anna Liz Nichols covers government and statewide issues, including criminal justice, environmental issues, education and domestic and sexual violence. Anna is a former state government reporter for The Associated Press and most recently was a reporter for the Detroit News. Anna is a graduate of Michigan State...
Scroll to read more Metro Detroit News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Petition launched to save Marvin’s Marvelous Mechanical Museum from demolition

By Lee DeVito

Marvin’s Marvelous Mechanical Museum is jam-packed with vintage arcade games and other curios.

Michigan bill would ban pet stores from selling dogs, cats, and rabbits to cut off puppy mills

By Steve Neavling

A Michigan bill would ban the sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits at pet stores.

U.S. Rep. Kildee won’t run for reelection, leaving an opening for Republicans

By Steve Neavling

U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee announced he won't seek reelection.

Highland Park’s Mama Shu nominated for CNN’s Hero of the Year award

By Layla McMurtrie

Mama Shu was named one of CNN’s top ten heroes of 2023.

Also in News & Views

U.S. Rep. Kildee won’t run for reelection, leaving an opening for Republicans

By Steve Neavling

U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee announced he won't seek reelection.

Michigan bill would ban pet stores from selling dogs, cats, and rabbits to cut off puppy mills

By Steve Neavling

A Michigan bill would ban the sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits at pet stores.

Deer hunters are the ‘ultimate teammate’ for all outdoor lovers SPONSORED CONTENT

Sponsored By Metro Times Promotions

Deer hunters are the ‘ultimate teammate’ for all outdoor lovers

Detroit Jews claim ‘malicious’ bus drivers blocked them from D.C. rally

By Lee DeVito

Thousands gathered for the March for Israel, a pro-Israel rally held on Nov. 14, 2023 in Washington, D.C.
More

Digital Issue

November 15, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Threads icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us