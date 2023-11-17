Metro Times is hiring a managing editor

Come work at Detroit’s favorite alt-weekly with us!

By on Fri, Nov 17, 2023 at 11:55 am

Metro Times has been Detroit's alt-weekly since 1980.
Metro Times archives
Metro Times has been Detroit’s alt-weekly since 1980.

Detroit’s little alternative newspaper is growing: Metro Times is hiring a managing editor. Could that be you?

We’re looking for someone with both the drive to break news as well as management experience, someone who can work with our reporters to help make their stories the best that they can be and also has no problem with some of the less glamorous behind-the-scenes stuff that keeps our weekly paper and web site running. (You better like Google spreadsheets.)

The ideal candidate will have at least five years of journalism experience with an emphasis on news, is knowledgeable and passionate about metro Detroit, has excellent writing and editing skills for both print and web, is extremely organized, and is otherwise able to roll with the punches. A great sense of humor is strongly encouraged, but not required.

This is a full-time position with a competitive salary and benefits, including health insurance, a 401K, and paid time off. While we currently work remotely, we plan to lease office space in 2024 for hybrid work. Candidates should live in the Detroit area or be willing to move here in the next few months.

If you’re still with us: email a resume, cover letter, and three samples of published work to [email protected].

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

