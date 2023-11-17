click to enlarge Metro Times archives Metro Times has been Detroit’s alt-weekly since 1980.

Detroit’s little alternative newspaper is growing: Metro Times is hiring a managing editor. Could that be you?

We’re looking for someone with both the drive to break news as well as management experience, someone who can work with our reporters to help make their stories the best that they can be and also has no problem with some of the less glamorous behind-the-scenes stuff that keeps our weekly paper and web site running. (You better like Google spreadsheets.)

The ideal candidate will have at least five years of journalism experience with an emphasis on news, is knowledgeable and passionate about metro Detroit, has excellent writing and editing skills for both print and web, is extremely organized, and is otherwise able to roll with the punches. A great sense of humor is strongly encouraged, but not required.

This is a full-time position with a competitive salary and benefits, including health insurance, a 401K, and paid time off. While we currently work remotely, we plan to lease office space in 2024 for hybrid work. Candidates should live in the Detroit area or be willing to move here in the next few months.

If you’re still with us: email a resume, cover letter, and three samples of published work to [email protected].

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.



Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter