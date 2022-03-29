Stench from Jeep plant in Detroit prompts fourth air quality violation

click to enlarge
A nauseating stench is wafting from the Stellantis' Jeep Grand Cherokee plant on St. Jean on Detroit's east side.
State environmental regulators issued a fourth air quality violation notice
for the nauseating stench wafting from Stellantis’ year-old Jeep Assembly Plant on Detroit's east side.
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) said an air-quality inspector detected “objectionable” odors on March 22 that constitute an “unusual interference with the comfortable enjoyment of life and property.”
Residents near the plant have complained for months about a pungent, headache-inducing odor. An investigation by EGLE found that the smell was coming from paint.
Stellantis was ordered to correct the violation and submit a written response by April 14.
Five residents filed a civil rights complaint
against EGLE in November for allowing the plant, which is adjacent to a predominantly Black neighborhood, to increase emissions of toxic contaminants. They also allege the state failed to analyze the cumulative impact of air pollution before issuing the emission permits.
EGLE allowed Stellantis to increase volatile organic compound emissions in exchange for decreasing the same emissions at the Warren Truck Assembly Plant in Warren, which surrounds predominantly white neighborhoods.
The Environmental Protection Agency is investigating whether the state’s decision to allow an increase in emissions amounts to racial discrimination.
