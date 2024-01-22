Stay warm! More snow is on its way to metro Detroit

We’ve had enough of the cold already, but Mother Earth isn’t done yet

By on Mon, Jan 22, 2024 at 11:13 am

click to enlarge Get ready to clean your car off again this week. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Get ready to clean your car off again this week.

After an unseasonably warm season, metro Detroit finally got a real winter over the past week and a half, with temperatures nearing zero and a few inches of snow still on the ground.

We’ve had enough of the cold already now, but Mother Earth isn’t done yet.

The National Weather Service has issued another Winter Weather Advisory for metro Detroit starting at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 22 and lasting until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 23 for Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Monroe, Lenawee, and Livingston counties.

Up to two more inches of snow will be falling, with a possible mix of freezing rain, sleet, snow, and ice that may affect people's drive to work in the morning. Be prepared to warm up your car early and drive super carefully.

Temperatures will get to a high of 36 degrees with a low of 15 degrees. If you were outside last weekend though, this is nothing.

Starting Wednesday and heading into the weekend, Southeast Michigan will see highs in the early to mid-40s, so the snow may melt and disappear. So far, it doesn’t look like more snow will come next week, but we never know in Michigan.

