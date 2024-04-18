RFK Jr. secures ballot access in Michigan as potential spoiler

click to enlarge Shutterstock Robert F. Kennedy will appear on Michigan's presidential ballot.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a potential spoiler candidate who has spread misinformation about vaccines and COVID-19, will appear on Michigan’s presidential ballot.

Kennedy, 70, gained access to the ballot after the Natural Law Party nominated him to be the party’s candidate.

Michigan is the eighth state where Kennedy, the nephew of slain President John F. Kennedy, secured ballot access.

The Michigan Secretary of State’s office confirmed to Metro Times that Kennedy qualified for the ballot.

Kennedy’s running mate is Nicole Shanahan, a 38-year-old Silicon Valley attorney and entrepreneur who falsely suggested last month that “pharmaceutical medicines” such as vaccines and prescription drugs are linked to the surge in autism in children.

“He’s the most qualified candidate in the modern-day history of America,” Natural Law Party Chairman Doug Dern said in a news release. “We welcome Mr. Kennedy and Ms. Shanahan to the party.”

Kennedy is working to win over disgruntled Americans who are tired of the two-party system. He has drawn support from the anti-establishment crowd, and his appeal spans across party lines.

In a swing state like Michigan, where Donald Trump narrowly won in 2016 and Joe Biden triumphed in 2020, Kennedy’s spot on the ballot could impact the outcome.

Kennedy was polling at 13% in Michigan, according to a survey conducted earlier this month by Marketing Resource Group. The same poll found Trump received 37%, and Biden got 34%.

According to the survey, Kennedy had more support among self-described independents than Biden in Michigan. That poll showed Trump got 33%, Kennedy had 22%, and Biden received 21%.

Whether Kennedy will draw more votes from Biden or Trump is the subject of much debate and speculation. Kennedy is known for his famous name and environmental work, and he began his run for president as a Democrat, which could take votes from Biden.

In March, Trump called Kennedy’s bid “great for MAGA.”

But Kennedy’s anti-vaccine campaign and tendency to spread conspiracy theories could appeal to Trump voters. Kennedy and his nonprofit have been removed from social media sites for spreading misinformation.

In September 2023, Kennedy resurrected a conspiracy theory about 9/11 and refused to say that al-Qaeda was behind the attacks on New York and Washington, D.C.

He also criticized the U.S. for funding Ukraine.

His own family prefers Biden. At a campaign rally in Philadelphia on Thursday, about a dozen Kennedys gathered to support the current president. They included Kennedy’s siblings Joseph, Kerry, Rory, Kathleen, Maxwell, and Christopher.

“He has us thriving again, believing again, behaving like good neighbors again,” Kerry Kennedy said of Biden as five siblings looked on from the stage, The New York Times reports. “Nearly every single grandchild of Joe and Rose Kennedy supports Joe Biden. That’s right, the Kennedy family endorses Joe Biden for president.”

Kennedy will be celebrating his appearance on the Michigan ballot by hosting “A Night of Laughter” comedy show at the Royal Oak Theatre. Other performers include Rob Schneider, Dave Landau, Heather Jay, Mike Binder, Tre Stewart, and Erica Rhodes.

“Kennedy is good for Michigan,” Bill Costantino, western Michigan regional coordinator for the Natural Law Party. “As an environmental champion for more than 40 years, Kennedy will work to restore our Great Lakes region, which holds 20% of the world's freshwater. He will ensure a thriving fishing economy and ecosystem for commercial fishermen and individual anglers.”