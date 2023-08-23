Nominate your local favorites for Best of Detroit 2023

Renowned author Malcolm Gladwell to headline Detroit Auto Show's new mobility forum

Gladwell is known for his thought-provoking books that explore psychological phenomena

By on Wed, Aug 23, 2023 at 10:26 am

click to enlarge Malcolm Gladwell is the featured speaker at the North American International Detroit Auto Show’s new Mobility Global Forum. - Courtesy of North American International Detroit Auto Show
Courtesy of North American International Detroit Auto Show
Malcolm Gladwell is the featured speaker at the North American International Detroit Auto Show’s new Mobility Global Forum.

Best-selling author, journalist, and podcaster Malcom Gladwell will be the featured speaker at the North American International Detroit Auto Show’s new Mobility Global Forum on Sept. 13.

The two-day forum, which ends on Sept. 14, showcases perspectives from thought leaders and CEOs in mobility, design, and technology at Huntington Place convention center in downtown Detroit.

Gladwell is known for his thought-provoking books that explore social and psychological phenomena. He’s built a reputation as a captivating speaker who challenges conventional wisdom and provides insights into human behavior and society.

Named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people, Gladwell authored six New York Times best-selling books: The Tipping Point, Blink, Outliers, What the Dog Saw, David and Goliath, and Talking to Strangers.”

“We’re extremely pleased to launch the first year of our Mobility Global Forum with a phenomenal best-selling author who has taken the business world by storm,” Detroit Auto Show Chairman Thad Szott said in a news release Wednesday. “Mr. Gladwell’s presentation, together with the incredible roster of speakers we have planned over two days, will provide a compelling look at the dynamic world of new mobility and our place in it.”

The forum will also feature a speaking lineup of more than 30 top executives and industry experts from mobility and technology companies. Among the topics are artificial intelligence, sustainable manufacturing, and clean energy.

A complete schedule of the presentations and speakers will be released soon.

To attend the forum, you must purchase a Technology Days ticket for $75 per day.

The auto show runs from Sept. 13-24.

Steve Neavling

