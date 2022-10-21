Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

Raising Cane’s and ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’: The top 10 headlines

Here’s what our readers clicked on the most

By on Fri, Oct 21, 2022 at 12:09 pm

click to enlarge Mike Tyson at a recent visit to a Michigan dispensary. - Larry Gabriel
Larry Gabriel
Mike Tyson at a recent visit to a Michigan dispensary.

Earlier this year, former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson released his Tyson 2.0 cannabis products into the Detroit market. Our readers were most interested in how they could get the opportunity to meet the boxer here in Michigan.

Our readers were also interested in the grand opening of Michigan's first Raising Cane's in East Lansing.

All of that and a little more. Here are our top stories of the week:

10. "Birmingham family sues Snapchat after son died from fentanyl-laced pill he bought on app"

9. "The new SkyBridge is open at Boyne Mountain and it looks kinda terrifying"

8. "The latest Pistons promo is an ode to Detroit culture"

7. "Detroiters ripped off by overinflated property assessments may see relief"

6. "Rapper Berner is opening a Grand Rapids Cookies cannabis dispensary"

5. "Green parking lot in Detroit is brimming with 100+ trees"

4. "Michigan man at center of MSNBC’s new documentary shows the harm of the war on drugs"

3. "Southfield clerk resigns but will face no jail time after tampering with absentee ballots"

2. "Raising Cane’s to open first Michigan location Tuesday"

1. "You can meet Mike Tyson when he tours a few Michigan dispensaries this week"

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Alex Washington

Born and raised on Detroit's Westside, Alex Washington is about as Detroit as they come. She judges your coney island order and serves a mean side-eye when anything across Eight Mile is called "Detroit." Her writing has been published in Real Detroit Weekly, The Detroit Free Press, Model D, BLAC magazine, and...
More
Scroll to read more ICYMI articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Trending

Detroit’s Belle Isle Conservatory to close for renovations

By Lee DeVito

Detroit’s Belle Isle Conservatory to close for renovations (2)

Southfield clerk resigns but will face no jail time after tampering with absentee ballots

By Steve Neavling

Former Southfield Clerk Sherikia L. Hawkins.

Detroiters slam regulators for lax approach to stinky Stellantis plant

By Steve Neavling

A nauseating stench is wafting from the Stellantis' Jeep Grand Cherokee plant on St. Jean on Detroit's east side.

Green parking lot in Detroit is brimming with 100+ trees

By Steve Neavling

Green parking lot in Detroit is brimming with 100+ trees

Also in News & Views

What the firing of a legendary yet difficult organic chemistry professor says of America’s ‘meritocracy’

By Abdul El-Sayed

A legendary organic chemistry professor was fired at NYU because his students were struggling with the material.

Another crooked Detroit cop convicted in bribery scandal involving tow trucks

By Steve Neavling

A Detroit police squad car.

Detroiters slam regulators for lax approach to stinky Stellantis plant

By Steve Neavling

A nauseating stench is wafting from the Stellantis' Jeep Grand Cherokee plant on St. Jean on Detroit's east side.

Detroit’s Belle Isle Conservatory to close for renovations

By Lee DeVito

Detroit’s Belle Isle Conservatory to close for renovations (2)
More

Digital Issue

October 19, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us