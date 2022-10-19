Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

Detroiters ripped off by overinflated property assessments may see relief

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has agreed to weigh in

By on Wed, Oct 19, 2022 at 11:40 am

click to enlarge Houses on Detroit's east side. - Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling
Houses on Detroit's east side.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has agreed to explore whether the city of Detroit can legally provide cash compensation or property tax credits to tens of thousands of Detroiters who were illegally overtaxed by overinflated property assessments.

Activists recently met with Nessel to urge her to issue an opinion on the legality of the potential remedies after Mayor Mike Duggan’s administration claimed state law prohibits the city from compensating residents with cash payments or property tax credits.

"This was a huge win for overtaxed Detroit homeowners,” state Rep. Cynthia Johnson, D-Detroit, said of Nessel taking up the issue. “They should not have to fight their city to honestly interpret state law, but when they do, the attorney general should step in.”

Homeowners were overtaxed by more than $600 million. The property tax assessments resulted in an as many as 100,000 Detroiters, most of them Black, losing their homes to foreclosure between 2010 and 2016.

Duggan has admitted that many homeowners received excessive tax bills because their property was assessed at more than 50% of their market value, the limit set by the Michigan Constitution.

The Coalition for Property Tax Justice, a group of advocates for impacted homeowners, along with the ACLU of Michigan, National Lawyers Guild’s Detroit and Michigan Chapter, Michigan Poverty Law Program, Detroit Justice Center, and Street Democracy released an opinion on Friday that concluded the city can legally provide cash payments and property tax credits to reimburse homeowners.

Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield, who supports cash payments and property tax credits, said Nessel’s opinion is “critical” to determining how residents can be reimbursed.

“It will allow city council to shape the ordinance to compensate Detroiters to the fullest extent permitted by state law,” Sheffield said in a statement Wednesday.

If Nessel agrees that the remedies are legal, Duggan must then make a decision about how to reimburse impacted residents, said Bernadette Atuahene, a law professor at the University of Wisconsin Law School who convenes the Coalition for Property Tax Justice.

“If the current administration wants to remove property tax credits and cash compensation from the menu of options, that’s a political decision that they must make outright,” Atuahene said. “Mayor Mike Duggan cannot hide behind a faulty interpretation of state law as a cover for a political decision.”

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
More
Scroll to read more Metro Detroit News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Trending

Green parking lot in Detroit is brimming with 100+ trees

By Steve Neavling

Green parking lot in Detroit is brimming with 100+ trees

You can now apply for federal student loan relief, here’s how

By Jenna Jones , Riverfront Times

President Joe Biden announced a plan to forgive up to $10,000 of federal, public student loans.

Supporters of decriminalizing psychedelics to rally in Lansing

By Steve Neavling

Support for psilocybin mushrooms and other entheogenic plants is on the rise.

Savage Love: A reader has ‘mind-blowing’ orgasms that leave him disoriented

By Dan Savage

Also in News & Views

Savage Love: A reader has ‘mind-blowing’ orgasms that leave him disoriented

By Dan Savage

Pelosi punch

By Clay Jones

Pelosi punch

Space invaders

By Tom Tomorrow

Space invaders

Partnership connects struggling Michigan families with low-cost broadband

By Mark Richardson, Michigan News Connection

The Communications Workers of America and Microsoft recently launched Get Connected, which subsidizes internet service for families with limited resources.
More

Digital Issue

October 19, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us