The new SkyBridge is open at Boyne Mountain and it looks kinda terrifying

The 118-ft high attraction has glass panels where you can see Boyne Valley below

By on Mon, Oct 17, 2022 at 11:25 am

click to enlarge SkyBridge Michigan at Boyne Mountain Resort. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
SkyBridge Michigan at Boyne Mountain Resort.

A 118-ft high suspension bridge at Boyne Mountain Resort opened on Saturday.

The new attraction, called SkyBridge Michigan, is about 1,200 feet long and positioned above Boyne Valley, with panoramic views of the area.

It looks like a sick spot to view Michigan’s changing fall colors, but it obviously isn’t for people who are afraid of heights. The middle of the five-foot-wide bridge has glass panels spanning 36 feet where you can see the valley floor below.

SkyBridge Michigan is reportedly the “world’s longest timber-towered suspension bridge.” It’s positioned between the peaks of McLouth and Disciples Ridge, but doesn’t actually lead anywhere with a purpose other than the views and a mountaintop restaurant.

Visitors will ride a chairlift up to the mountain to reach the open-air bridge, where they can walk across and then grab some food at Eagle’s Nest restaurant before walking back.

“With four-season appeal, SkyBridge Michigan is a major attraction for Boyne Mountain Resort, as well as the entire northern Michigan region,” Boyne Mountain Resort director of communication Erin Ernst said in a press release.

SkyBridge Michigan is open daily from 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. through Oct. 31 and will change to Friday-Sunday only from Nov. 4-Dec. 4 before reopening daily for the winter season on Dec. 9. Tickets are $25 for adults. More information is available at boynemountain.com/skybridge-michigan.

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

Randiah Camille Green
