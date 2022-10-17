Raising Cane’s to open first Michigan location Tuesday

click to enlarge
Google Maps
Raising Cane's will open its first Michigan location in East Lansing.
Michigan's first Raising Cane's will open its doors this week.
On Tuesday, Oct. 18, Raising Cane's will open at 301 E. Grand River Ave. in East Lansing.
According to the Lansing State Journal
, Raising Cane's will be offering a few lucky customers a chance to win free food for a year.
Customers will be able to enter the draw between 7:30-8:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, and twenty winners will be selected to win "Free Cane's for a Year" at 9:00 a.m.
Raising Cane's was founded by Todd Graves in 1996 with its first location in Baton Rouge. The chain has more than 300 restaurants across 23 states.
Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.