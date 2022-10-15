Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

Detroit’s Lafayette Coney Island reopens after health dept. closed it for more than a month

The iconic diner was ordered to close after a viral video showed a rat infestation

By on Sat, Oct 15, 2022 at 11:05 am

click to enlarge Located right next-door to American Coney Island, Lafayette has a certain charm that fans swear by. - jdolenga, Flickr Creative Commons
jdolenga, Flickr Creative Commons
Located right next-door to American Coney Island, Lafayette has a certain charm that fans swear by.

Fans of Detroit’s Lafayette Coney Island can rejoice — the iconic diner reopened Saturday after the city’s health department had forced it to close for weeks.

The health department ordered the business to close on Sept. 7 after a viral video showed evidence of a rat infestation. But the business passed its health inspection on Friday, and reopened to the public at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

“Lafayette loves our city and all of our amazing supporters,” the business wrote on Facebook. “We have worked very hard these past some weeks and taken the necessary steps to provide a clean and safe dining and working expierence. We have made a number of updates and improvements to our very old faithful building. We have missed all of you and hope to see you again soon and give us the opportunity to show you that we care.”

The diner is beloved for its simple Detroit-style chili-topped coney dogs, and while Lafayette Coney Island isn’t as flashy as its star-spangled neighbor American Coney Island, it has a certain charm that has its fans pledging allegiance.

Lafayette Coney Island is located at 118 W. Lafayette Blvd., Detroit; 313-964-8198.

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
Food & Drink Slideshows

Parc 800 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-922-PARC;parcdetroit.com Located in Campus Martius, lunch at Parc offers good food, drinks, and a great view of the city.

25 of the best lunch spots in downtown Detroit
American Coney Island has served diner fare out of a flatiron building in Detroit since 1917.

30 metro Detroit restaurants that are open late
Farmer J's World Record Corn Maze 16405 Pherdun Rd., Dundee; 734-717-2376; cornmazefun.net This Dundee-based maze broke two Guinness World Records in 2010 for world's longest corn maze path and world's biggest, coming in at 10.5 miles.

Where to find doughnuts, cider, and corn mazes in the metro Detroit area this fall
The former White Towers Telway; 6820 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-843-2146 | Greene&#146;s 24155 Orchard Lake Rd., Farmington; 248-474-7980 | Brayz Hamburger; 22941 Dequindre Rd., Hazel Park; 248-542-8878 | Hunter House; 35075 Woodward Ave., Birmingham; 248-646-7121; hunterhousehamburgers.com | 33406 Five Mile Rd., Livonia; 734-427-3464; batesburgers.com About a century ago, White Tower burger restaurants sprung up across the Midwest &#151; before rival White Castle sued them for aping their style. Some of the chain&#146;s classic white buildings remain in metro Detroit, and continue to sell sliders at classic prices.

The 25 best Detroit restaurants when you have $10 or less

