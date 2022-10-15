Detroit’s Lafayette Coney Island reopens after health dept. closed it for more than a month

click to enlarge jdolenga, Flickr Creative Commons Located right next-door to American Coney Island, Lafayette has a certain charm that fans swear by.

Fans of Detroit’s Lafayette Coney Island can rejoice — the iconic diner reopened Saturday after the city’s health department had forced it to close for weeks.

The health department ordered the business to close on Sept. 7 after a viral video showed evidence of a rat infestation. But the business passed its health inspection on Friday, and reopened to the public at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

“Lafayette loves our city and all of our amazing supporters,” the business wrote on Facebook. “We have worked very hard these past some weeks and taken the necessary steps to provide a clean and safe dining and working expierence. We have made a number of updates and improvements to our very old faithful building. We have missed all of you and hope to see you again soon and give us the opportunity to show you that we care.”

The diner is beloved for its simple Detroit-style chili-topped coney dogs, and while Lafayette Coney Island isn’t as flashy as its star-spangled neighbor American Coney Island, it has a certain charm that has its fans pledging allegiance.

Lafayette Coney Island is located at 118 W. Lafayette Blvd., Detroit; 313-964-8198.

