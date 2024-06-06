Palestinian-American group calls vandalism on Jewish regent’s law office ‘deeply hurtful’

click to enlarge AP Photo/Corey Williams Vandalism at the Goodman Acker law offices in Southfield.

A long-standing and prominent Palestinian-American organization in Michigan denounced “deeply hurtful and offensive” graffiti scrawled across the Southfield law firm of a Jewish member of the University of Michigan Board of Regents.

In an open letter to Jordan Acker of the Goodman Acker law firm on Wednesday, leaders from the American Federation of Ramallah, Palestine (AFRP), a Westland-based group that calls itself the largest and oldest pro-Palestinian group in the U.S, said the vandalism on Monday morning was hateful and did nothing to advance calls for peace.

“Such actions are not only unlawful but deeply hurtful and offensive to all,” AFRP President Chuck Farah wrote on behalf of the group’s directors and members. “This action not only hurts our local Jewish community, but it also hurts our Palestinian cause. As Palestinians, we are committed to working on exposing and stopping Israel’s crimes against our people and families.”

Acker condemned the graffiti as “antisemitic” because he was the only member of the Board of Regents to be targeted. The graffiti read, “Free Palestine,” “Divest Now,” “UM Kills,” and “Fuck You Acker.” Red handprints were also left on the office’s doors.

AFRP, which strongly opposes Israel’s brutal assault on Palestinians, said it’s committed to “a peaceful solution to all.”

“We are cognizant that our stance on Israel/Palestine is sharply different; however, we would be remiss if we didn’t rebuke this despicable act,” the letter states. “Those who committed this repugnant act are trying to distract us from our mission and put a wedge between our communities. Hate for the sake of hate has no room in our midst. This act of vandalism is meant to discredit the legitimate protests led by our students who are fighting for genuine peace and justice.”

Police are searching for four suspects who were caught on surveillance video, three of whom were shown spray-painting the building. A fourth person drove a getaway car.

Southfield police are investigating the vandalism as a hate crime. The FBI is assisting.

AFRP said it hopes the suspects are captured.

“As a community who faces daily hate, we understand your fear,” the letter states. “We must stand together and fight for peace and justice. We must stand united against all forms of hatred and bigotry. We are confident that, together, we can foster a safe, inclusive, and respectful environment for everyone.”

Acker expressed his gratitude.

“There is so much hope in this world, and seeing things like this gives me even more,” Acker wrote on X. “We may not agree on everything, but I am so heartened to hear from my Palestinian brothers and sisters in Southeast Michigan. Hate has no home here.”

Pro-Palestinian activists have targeted Acker and other members of the U-M Board of Regents for refusing to divest from companies linked to Israel.