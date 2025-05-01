Warren police pull suicidal man from overpass as he screams, ‘No, no, no!’

Screengrab, Warren police Department Warren police responded to a Suicide attempt on Easter Sunday.

Warren police officers pulled a man from the top of a freeway overpass on Easter Sunday, preventing what they said was a clear attempt to take his own life.

Officers were dispatched to the Groesbeck interchange above I-696 shortly before 7 p.m. after multiple 911 calls reported a man climbing the protective metal fence and appearing ready to jump.

“There’s a guy on the fence,” one caller told 911. “I don’t know if he’s going to jump off of it. I don’t know what he’s doing.”

When officers arrived, they found the 32-year-old Warren resident perched atop the barrier, looking down at traffic below. One of the officers immediately tried to connect with him.

“Whats going on? Talk to me dude,” the officer said. “We can figure this out together. We have all been through something, right? … I will help you get through this.”

According to police, the man told officers he intended to jump and shared details about his mental health struggles. As other officers responded, the man began to slide down the fence toward the expressway.

Officers quickly closed in and pulled him back to safety as he resisted.

“No, no, no! I was gonna be good,” he yelled as officers placed him in handcuffs.

“My No. 1 goal is for you to be OK, alright?” one officer told him. “You’re going to get help here. You have a lot to live for.”

The man was taken to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation, police said.

In a statement, the Warren Police Department said the officers’ quick thinking and use of de-escalation techniques helped save a life.

“This incident stands as a clear demonstration of the Warren Police Department's commitment to its core values and the effective application of de-escalation techniques, emotional intelligence, collaborative teamwork, and skills honed through rigorous training,” the department said.

Police said the man remains alive today because of the actions of the officers who responded.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, help is available 24/7 through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.