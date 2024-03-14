Netflix is still looking for Detroit ‘Love is Blind’ contestants

click to enlarge Netflix Viewers love the messy reality TV show Love the Blind.

A reminder to Detroit-area singles: As previously reported, Netflix is casting for local contestants for its popular dating show Love is Blind. And if Wednesday night’s Season 6 reunion episode was any indication, this season, too, will likely turn embarrassingly messy.

There are, of course, a few stipulations. One, the show is famously filmed inside isolation pods, where contestants can only communicate with their prospective matches through a speaker and must agree to get engaged before meeting in person (and, we guess, fucking). They then spend three weeks living in the same apartment complex in their city while learning more about each other and planning their wedding. Throughout the season, they also apparently drink lots of alcohol, which has in part been the subject of lawsuits brought by previous cast members against the show.

If you’re down with all of the above, you also have to answer a 69-question survey that includes information about your dating life, hobbies, dealbreakers, and a short 15-second video pitch, among other things. A third-party company then conducts background checks and psychological evaluations on the participants.

That background check and evaluation is necessary because Love is Blind is not for the faint of heart. Scrolling down on the show’s Wikipedia page reveals a “controversies” subsection with allegations of “inhumane working conditions” including reportedly being made to film drunk and being denied food and water, allegations of sexual assault while filming, and allegations of other abusive behavior.

Who knows — this might just be your chance for Detroit romantics to find their happily ever after – or at the very least, 15 minutes of reality TV fame and a pumped-up Instagram following.