Muslim advocacy group calls for boycott of Michigan cider mill over Islamophobic remarks

‘I’m getting sick of you folks,’ the cider mill owner told a Muslim family

By on Wed, Aug 16, 2023 at 1:24 pm

Steve Elzinga, owner of Erie Orchards & Cider Mill, was caught on video making racist, disparaging remarks about Muslims. - Yousef Abu Jenna Mahmoud/Facebook
Yousef Abu Jenna Mahmoud/Facebook
Steve Elzinga, owner of Erie Orchards & Cider Mill, was caught on video making racist, disparaging remarks about Muslims.

A Muslim rights group on Wednesday urged Muslims and others to boycott an orchard and cider mill in Monroe County after the owner made Islamophobic remarks that were caught on video.

Joe Mahmoud, his wife, and their three young girls took a recent trip to the Erie Orchards & Cider Mill in hopes of picking fruit. While there, Mahmoud said a worker gave his children, ages 8, 4, and 6 months, permission to gather peaches and said the fruit would be free because it’s rotten.

As they prepared to leave, the cider mill’s owner, Steve Elzinga, accused the family of stealing and made a series of insulting and derogatory remarks about Muslims.

Mahmoud captured the encounter on video.

“Every Muslim who comes in here steals from me,” Elzinga said, adding, “I’m getting sick of you folks.”

Mahmoud responded, “You’re a racist motherfucker.

When asked why the family was there, Mahmoud said he likes to support local businesses.

“Well, we don’t need you,” Elzinga responded.

Elzinga ordered the family to stay put and wait for police to arrive. After waiting 45 minutes, the family left.

The Michigan chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MI) encouraged Muslims and others not to patronize the cider mill.

“We caution the Muslim community and others of good conscience from patronizing Erie Orchards and Cider Mill due to the alleged bigoted behavior and speech of its owner,” CAIR-MI Executive Director Dawud Walid said. “There are many other orchards in Michigan where families can pick fruit in a wholesome atmosphere without being subjected to alleged religious profiling and denigration from its owners.”

CAIR-MI said the family has obtained a lawyer and plans to take legal action against the cider mill’s owner.

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
