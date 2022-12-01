Mount Clemens boy charged with bringing knife, ‘hit list’ to school

Shutterstock Peter Lucido gave the first-ever Macomb County Prosecutor’s Hero Award to a school where a student reported a threat of violence.

A 10-year-old Mount Clemens boy is accused of bringing to school a knife and a “hit list” containing the names of children who bullied him.The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office said the juvenile asked a fellow student at Prevail Academy in Mount Clemens to hold down another boy while he stabbed him with the knife. That student retrieved the knife and gave it to an adult when he was picked up from school.The juvenile was charged with solicitation of assault with a dangerous weapon, a felony that carries up to four years in confinement, and a misdemeanor count of having a weapon in a weapon-free school.During the student’s arraignment in Macomb County Juvenile Court on Wednesday, Referee Linda Harrison issued a $500 personal bond. When he is released, the boy will be required to wear a GPS tether and be under house arrest. He also is prohibited from contacting witnesses or anyone on the “hit list.”“The juvenile who gave the knife to an adult is a hero,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement Thursday. “He saw something and said something which saved lives.”Lucido is giving the first-ever Macomb County Prosecutor’s Hero Award to Prevail Academy for the actions of the student. The award is intended to honor schools in Macomb County where a student or staff member reports on weapons, violence, or threats to school administration or police.