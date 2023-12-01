Motown Museum hosting job fair to fill various open positions

This is your chance to be part of the Motown magic

By on Fri, Dec 1, 2023 at 9:52 am

click to enlarge Hitsville U.S.A. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Hitsville U.S.A.

Detroit’s Motown Museum has been going through a massive expansion over the last few years, and now’s your chance to be a part of it.

The museum is hosting a job fair to fill open positions from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at Hitsville NEXT, the educational center of Motown Museum’s newly expanded campus.

During the event, attendees can learn about several open positions and hold an interview onsite. All applicants are encouraged to bring a resume and apply on the Motown Museum website before attending, but applications can also be filled out digitally during the event.

“We are ready to recruit local talent in our community to join the Motown Museum team and be a part of the Motown magic,” Sharri Watkins, director of human resources at Motown Museum, said in a statement. “Our amazing team is proud to work in a place that is iconic, inspiring, and recognized around the world, and we would be thrilled to welcome interested applicants to continue their careers at the birthplace of the Motown Sound.”

Open positions listed online include archive intern, information services manager, events manager, and assistant retail manager. More may be posted soon, according to a press release, as available roles, some seasonal and some permanent, include jobs in administration, retail, guest services, programming and education, and archive and collection management.

Once the final phase of construction on the Motown Museum is completed, a new nearly 50,000-square-foot entertainment building behind Hitsville U.S.A. will feature immersive exhibits, a performance theater, recording studios, an expanded retail experience, and meeting spaces.

For more information on the Motown Museum and its expansion project, see motownmuseum.org.

Location Details

Motown Museum

2648 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit Detroit

(313) 875-2264

6 articles

About The Author

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about food, music, art, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, Metromode, and other various Michigan publications.

