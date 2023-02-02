Don’t mind the construction, the Motown Museum is reopening for tours

The museum is still in the final phase of its planned $65 million expansion

By on Thu, Feb 2, 2023 at 10:49 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A crowd gathers at the Motown Museum Monday for the unveiling of Rocket Plaza and Hitsville NEXT in August 2022. - Courtesy of Motown Museum
Courtesy of Motown Museum
A crowd gathers at the Motown Museum Monday for the unveiling of Rocket Plaza and Hitsville NEXT in August 2022.

Detroit’s Motown Museum has been getting an extreme makeover over the past few years.

Now it’s set to reopen for full immersive tours, starting Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Guests will be treated to curated exhibits including the actual apartment Berry Gordy Jr. lived in with his family during the label’s early days, original recording equipment, and the legendary Studio A where some of Motown’s greatest hits were recorded from the late 1950s to early 1970s.

“Welcoming guests back into Motown Museum is like welcoming family back home,” said Motown Museum Chairwoman and CEO Robin Terry in a press release. “We know this year will be unlike anything we’ve experienced before as we continue to make progress on the expansion. We appreciate the support of the community and Motown fans around the world as we continue to build a lasting legacy.”

Visitors taking the tour will see the ongoing construction as the $65 million expansion project at the museum’s campus continues.

The museum is in the third and final phase of the planned expansion, which increased to $65 million. Once complete, a new nearly 40,000-square-foot building behind Hitsville USA will house interactive exhibits, a movie theater, expanded retail space, and more.

It opened for partial tours in August of 2022 when the creative hub for emerging artists called Hitsville NEXT and the Rocket Plaza welcome area were complete. Before that, it had been closed since July 2021.

For more info, see motownmuseum.org.

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
Scroll to read more Culture articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Metro Detroit art teacher is turning heads with her wintry masterpieces

By Darlene A. White

Metro Detroit art teacher is turning heads with her wintry masterpieces

How Tay Crispyy took a fender-bender and a wig and became one of Detroit’s most distinctive characters

By Kahn Santori Davison

Tay Crispyy: Mr. Reporting Live!

Thousands of tropical butterflies are coming to Meijer Gardens

By Lee DeVito

Thousands of tropical butterflies are coming to Meijer Gardens (2)

Free Will Astrology (Feb. 1-7)

By Rob Brezsny

Also in Arts & Culture

Indie horror flick ‘Skinamarink’ is a surreal hit, experienced through the eyes of children

By Konstantina Buhalis

The stars of horror flick Skinamarink are a young brother and sister.

‘Pawn Stars’ will film upcoming season in Detroit and Ann Arbor

By Colin Wolf, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

The Pawn Stars.

Thousands of tropical butterflies are coming to Meijer Gardens

By Lee DeVito

Thousands of tropical butterflies are coming to Meijer Gardens (2)

The Oscars missed most of 2022’s best movies

By George Elkind

N.T. Rama Rao Jr. in RRR.
More

Digital Issue

February 1, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us