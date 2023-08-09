Michigan named top state to live and work in the U.S.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has pushed for progressive policies to attract young people, declaring ‘Bigotry is bad for business’

By on Wed, Aug 9, 2023 at 1:27 pm

click to enlarge A double rainbow spotted over Detroit. - Tami Duquette, Detroit Stock City
Tami Duquette, Detroit Stock City
A double rainbow spotted over Detroit.

The Great Lakes State has long held space in the national imagination as perhaps the ultimate symbol of Rust Belt industrial decline. Though Michigan’s reputation is changing, it’s still often written off and overlooked.

Maybe it’s high time that changes.

According to a new study of the top 10 states to live and work in the U.S., Michigan is the best.

The analysis by Softworks, a workforce management company, considered a range of factors for the study, including wages, cost of living, housing affordability, and overall happiness.

“We believe that Michigan’s position as the top state is a testament to its ongoing efforts in fostering economic growth and providing an environment conducive to personal and professional fulfillment,” the authors wrote, adding, “As the hub of the automotive industry, Michigan has a strong economy and a low cost of living, making it an attractive option for those looking to settle down in the Midwest. Its cities, such as Detroit and Grand Rapids, are undergoing revitalization efforts and have a growing entrepreneurial spirit.”

Like other Midwest states, Michigan has experienced a “blue wave” in recent years that sees Democrats in control of the state government for the first time in nearly 40 years. While its population has declined in recent years, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is trying to curb the brain drain of young people leaving the state by pushing progressive policies such as reproductive and LGBTQ+ rights. In her 2023 State of the State speech, Whitmer declared, “Bigotry is bad for business.”

The rest of the study’s 10 ten states to live and work, in descending order, are Georgia, North Carolina, Indiana, Iowa, Wisconsin, South Carolina, Missouri, New Mexico, and Tennessee.

