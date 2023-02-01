Michigan couple lost grandma’s car after rioting at U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, FBI says

Isaac Thomas is also accused of striking officers with a flagpole and bottle

By on Wed, Feb 1, 2023 at 11:09 am

click to enlarge Video shows Isaac Thomas striking an officer with a flagpole at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. - FBI
FBI
Video shows Isaac Thomas striking an officer with a flagpole at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

A Michigan couple charged with participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol was forced to take a bus home from Washington, D.C., because they lost a car owned by one of their grandmothers.

Isaac Thomas, 20, of Flint, is accused of striking multiple officers with the pole of a blue Trump flag as he and Christina Legros, 22, of Beaverton, stormed the Capitol with a mob.

click to enlarge Isaac Thomas inside the U.S. Capitol. - FBI
FBI
Isaac Thomas inside the U.S. Capitol.
Video shows Thomas throwing a Gatorade bottle at a police officer and encouraging the crowd to attack other officers.

“Get him, guys, get him!” he says in a video.

Thomas was charged with several felonies, including assaulting officers with a deadly or dangerous weapon. Legros was charged with several misdemeanors.

They are among at least 21 Michigan residents to be charged for their role in the insurrection.

“We managed to break our way in, pushed passed all these phony soldiers, some worked with us, some sprayed us or shot us with rubber bullets,” he said, according to federal documents. “But let me tell ya, we got through. And we are demanding an answer. For the United States of America. For the flag.”

The couple eventually paraded into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office after staffers fled the building or sought shelter.

“So we are sitting in the Speaker of the House’s Office because the United States of America thinks we were playing,” he said. “When we came up with four million at the doorstep and came into Nancy Pelosi’s [cut] and we said ‘Fuck This we ain’t [cut] ... Do not let them take our country. [Vice President] Mike Pence failed us today. Ya’ll better take your country back. Take your freedom back for the sake of your families and your children!”

After the couple left the Capitol, they couldn’t figure out where they parked Legros’s grandma’s Chevrolet Equinox. Four days later, they returned to Michigan in a Greyhound bus.

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist
