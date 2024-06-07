Michigan Central Station is hosting 10 more days of entertainment, art, and exhibitions

If you missed Michigan Central Station's surreal star-studded concert of Detroit icons on Thursday, you still have plenty of opportunities to experience local art and entertainment at the historic landmark over the next 10 days.



After a six-year restoration by Ford Motor Company costing nearly $1 billion, the train station is officially opening its doors to the public for the first time in nearly four decades. From now until June 16, more than 60,000 people are expected to join the reopening festivities for the iconic building.

This weekend, from June 7-9, events on the front lawn of Newlab at Michigan Central (the former Book Depository building) will celebrate Detroit's diversity, offering food, drinks, souvenirs, and more opportunities to learn about programming at the station.

On Friday, the weekend will kick off from noon-10 p.m. with performances by Detroit musicians Charity and Dames Brown, along with additional programming by De'Sean Jones of the Urban Arts Orchestra.



Saturday will feature music from 10 a.m.-10 p.m., including performances by Scott Z and Yukiko, Ideeyah and Meftah, and Thomas Shui, as well as a combined DJ set with Who Dat, Spector, Howard Thomas, and Theo Parrish with Duminie. The day is curated by Parrish, the founder of Sound Signature.



The weekend will conclude on Sunday with Pride programming from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., showcasing local performers such as Isis Damil, India Solomon, Ahya Simone, Ben Sharkey, Queen Gabby/House of Jit, Kesswa x Nova Zai, and Silly Girl Carmen.



No registration is required to participate in the outdoor events, but it is required for the Michigan Central OPEN House, happening June 7-16 at varying times. For the Live From Detroit concert, there were multiple opportunities to snag tickets even after it was first "sold out," so keep an eye out in case it's the same for the tours.

For those with tickets to an OPEN House tour, several exhibits will be featured that will immerse visitors in the station's history, restoration, and future.



Activations include an LED cube installation film experience, a 1,000-foot sculptural timeline of the station's history, an interactive AI and light sculpture by Sushi Reddy, and an archive of behind-the-scenes photographs and artifacts from the restoration. Visitors will also have the chance to share their own personal memories of the station and see a portrait gallery of people connected to the station. For children, the OPEN House will feature a Kids Zone, where participants of all ages can color their vision of The Station's future, join a scavenger hunt, and more.



After the OPEN period concludes on June 16, Michigan Central will begin a gradual reactivation over the coming months and years as restaurants, retail, and other commercial and community-focused partners move in.

From June 21-Aug. 31, the first floor will be open for Summer at the Station, allowing visitors to take self-guided tours on Fridays from 5-9 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. No tickets will be needed for the Summer at the Station experience.



When the first phase of commercial activations opens to the public in the fall, expanded hours will be announced.