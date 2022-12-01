Metro Times seeks pitches for stories on race and justice in Detroit

click to enlarge Shutterstock We’re looking for ideas for stories that take the reader deep into the community.

Metro Times has once again partnered with the Detroit Equity Action Lab at Wayne State University Law School’s Damon J. Keith Center for Civil Rights to support freelance journalists and cover marginalized communities.

This time, we’re seeking pitches for stories about race and justice in Detroit. We’re looking for ideas for stories that take the reader deep into the community, covering topics you won’t read anywhere else — like a look at policies that are impacting to Detroiters, or a story of incredible people doing things in your community.

The stories can take the form of a written feature or reported essay, but all work must be based in fact and include original reporting.

Journalists will be offered competitive rates, resources, and mentorship. Our hope is to contribute to the cultivation of a strong roster of local journalists of color.

Send short pitches, writing samples, and resume to Lee DeVito at: [email protected] with the subject line: “PITCH: DEAL.”

All pitches must be sent by Dec. 14, 2022.

