Marianne Williamson ‘unsuspends’ her presidential campaign as Americans watch ‘car crash in slow motion’

click to enlarge Gage Skidmore, Flickr Creative Commons Marianne Williamson campaigning in 2019.

Marianne Williamson, the former Detroit-area spiritual guru and best-selling author, announced Wednesday that she is “unsuspending” her longshot campaign for president.

In a video posted on X, Williamson said she was back in the race for the White House, saying American voters are “watching a car crash in slow motion.”

Williamson, a progressive Democrat who supports universal health care, tuition-free college, and a ceasefire in Israel-Palestine, announced she was suspending her campaign three weeks ago.

She said she dropped out because she was “losing the horse race.”

“But something so much more important than the horse race is at stake here, and we must respond,” Williamson said.

Her re-entry into the race comes one day after more than 100,000 Democrats voted “uncommitted” in Michigan’s primary election as a protest to President Joe Biden’s support of Israel. More than a quarter of Republican voters cast a ballot for Trump opponent Nikki Haley.

The votes against the standard-bearers of both political parties suggests the leaders are having a tough time forming a winning coalition.

Williamson suggested the current candidates, including President Biden, are incapable of improving the economy for a vast majority of Americans.

Williamson also called Trump a “fascist” and “juggernaut of dark, dark vision.”

Voters deserve a candidate who prioritizes people over corporations and supports student loan debt relief, subsidized health care, reparations, and end to the war on drugs, and guaranteed housing, sick pay, and a living wage, she said.

“We can do different,” Williamson said. “We can do better. That’s what it is to make this country great again – to return it to a time when we actually had a thriving middle class. And you don’t do that with Donald Trump’s policies.”

Williamson said the current candidates lack a vision for helping the lower and middle classes.

“We need to have policies that actually expand opportunities and thus expand the economy and expand the possibilities for the future, for our children, and for our children’s children,” Williamson said.

“We need to take this country in a direction of hope and possibility and regeneration. That is the vision that will defeat Donald Trump.”

As more Americans struggle and the gap between the rich and middle class continues to grow, Williamson said voters can no longer wait around for a better candidate.

“This is serious,” Williamson said. “We need to say to the American people, ‘We see your pain,’ and we need to say to Donald Trump, ‘We see your BS.”

