Macomb County porn star charged for role in Jan. 6 riot

The FBI said Paul Caloia bragged about participating in the riot on an intimate Skype chat

By on Wed, Dec 13, 2023 at 11:07 am

click to enlarge Paul Caloia, of Roseville, has been charged for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. - FBI
FBI
Paul Caloia, of Roseville, has been charged for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The FBI has arrested an amateur porn “personality” from Macomb County for allegedly storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Paul Caloia, of Roseville, was arrested last week after “bragging” on an intimate Skype chat about participating in the insurrection, according to an FBI affidavit.

He was charged with four misdemeanor counts related to the riot.

Caloia, who goes by the name “GodHypnotic,” was seen in video footage climbing into the building through a broken window and staying on the Capitol grounds for at least two hours, the document stated. He was wearing a Red Wings hat and white mask.

In a video recorded by Caloia while he was inside the building, he said police surrounded him.

“They came in with like, guns and shit, like ARs, and they have us face down on the ground,” he said. “They’re like, securing this room. I would leave, but they have to secure the building and I’m just in the wrong room dude. Wrong room at the wrong time.”

Sedition Hunters, online sleuths who teamed up to help identify insurrectionists, nicknamed Caloia “RightWingRedWing” and also helped the FBI track him.

In March, the FBI tried to interview Caloia at his home, but he “refused to talk or open the door,” according to the affidavit.

Caloia is among about 25 Michigan residents who have been charged in connection with the insurrection.

click to enlarge Paul Caloia's X account. - FBI
FBI
Paul Caloia's X account.

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
