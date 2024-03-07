Library Street Collective founders to open a bed and breakfast in Detroit’s Shepherd building

ALEO Detroit, a bed and breakfast for artists with the founders of Library Street Collective at the helm, is expected to open in the spring.

The space will be housed within the Shepherd building, a 110-year-old Romanesque-style church in Detroit’s East Village that is being transformed into a cultural arts center. The name ALEO refers to “Angel, Lion, Eagle, and Ox,” figures once pictured on a mural inside of the former church, according to an Instagram post from @aleo.detroit.

Founded by Anthony and JJ Curis, Library Street Collective is known for its focus on modern and contemporary art, connecting Detroit with diverse artists from across the globe. ALEO Detroit hopes to give visiting artists a place to stay overnight that is creative and community-centered.

The first floor will offer communal spaces including a living room, library, dining room, outdoor patio, sunroom, and chef’s kitchen, designed to facilitate events, meetings, and curated programming.

On the second floor, there are six guest suites, designed by Holly Jonsson Studio at ROSSETTI, for overnight stays.

Finally, the third floor will house the headquarters of artist McArthur Binion’s Modern Ancient Brown Foundation, which supports BIPOC artists and writers through residencies and mentorship.

In addition to accommodation, guests can also enjoy breakfast by Warda Patisserie, which will open within the Shepherd’s converted farmhouse in the summer, along with a second restaurant.

ALEO Detroit is part of a broader cultural arts initiative at the Shepherd Detroit, which so far includes Legacy Park featuring sculptures by artist Charles McGee, as well as a skate park designed by Tony Hawk and McArthur Binion. The building’s revitalization was recently featured in Architectural Digest.

The founders believe that Detroit is “in the midst of an artistic renaissance,” and hope that ALEO Detroit offers visitors a comfortable and immersive experience that showcases the heart of the city's creative scene.