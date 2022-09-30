Letters to the editor: How do you say ‘How rude!’ in French?

click to enlarge Shutterstock We've got mail.

We received the following email in response to last week’s review of Detroit’s Bar Pigalle restaurant.

Is that a serious article? How in the hell do you write a review of a restaurant without mentioning the chef? Have y’all ever done this before? I know staffing is tough these days... especially for washed up has been rags.... but not even mentioning the Chef in a half-assed review of a new establishment is comically amateur. Amateur is a French word... maybe the friend that took it in high school can help define it for you. Au revoir.

—Lowell Ahee II of St. Clair Shores

Editor’s note: We added the chef’s name and background to the online version of the article.

And now for a palate cleanser...

Dear Lee: In 2015 you wrote a piece about my late husband’s exhibition of car design drawings at Lawrence Tech. The first line has been my mantra since his death in 2018, “If artist and collector Robert Edwards could have his way, classic automobiles would be among the treasures on display at the Detroit Institute of Arts.” Robert got his way. It was wonderful to read the follow-up MT story this week about the DIA’s new department generously funded by the Harris Foundation, which will include 91 works from our collection. Thanks for the great story.

—Julie Hyde-Edwards

Thank you, Julie. We’re going to go cry now. 🥲

