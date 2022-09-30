Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

Letters to the editor: How do you say ‘How rude!’ in French?

Two different reasons to cry

By on Fri, Sep 30, 2022 at 10:12 am

click to enlarge We've got mail. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
We've got mail.

We received the following email in response to last week’s review of Detroit’s Bar Pigalle restaurant.

Is that a serious article? How in the hell do you write a review of a restaurant without mentioning the chef? Have y’all ever done this before? I know staffing is tough these days... especially for washed up has been rags.... but not even mentioning the Chef in a half-assed review of a new establishment is comically amateur. Amateur is a French word... maybe the friend that took it in high school can help define it for you. Au revoir.

—Lowell Ahee II of St. Clair Shores

Editor’s note: We added the chef’s name and background to the online version of the article.

And now for a palate cleanser...

Dear Lee: In 2015 you wrote a piece about my late husband’s exhibition of car design drawings at Lawrence Tech. The first line has been my mantra since his death in 2018, “If artist and collector Robert Edwards could have his way, classic automobiles would be among the treasures on display at the Detroit Institute of Arts.” Robert got his way. It was wonderful to read the follow-up MT story this week about the DIA’s new department generously funded by the Harris Foundation, which will include 91 works from our collection. Thanks for the great story.

—Julie Hyde-Edwards

Thank you, Julie. We’re going to go cry now. 🥲

Have an opinion? Of course you do! Sound off: [email protected].

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
More
Scroll to read more Letters articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Trending

Michigan body builder pleads guilty to assaulting officers during Jan. 6 insurrection

By Steve Neavling

Smoke rises after police used pepper spray against Pro-Trump supporters on Jan. 6, 2021.

What happens if Republicans reclaim the U.S. House in November?

By Jeffrey C. Billman

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy with Donald Trump in 2019.

Michigan election worker charged with tampering with primary election equipment

By Steve Neavling

A Michigan man is accused of tampering with the August primary election in Gaines Township in Kent County.

City of Detroit begins demolishing a portion of the sprawling, storied Packard Plant

By Steve Neavling

Demolition begins on a portion of the abandoned Packard Plant on Detroit's east side.

Also in News & Views

Youth pastor sentenced to 13 years in prison for sexual abuse involving Michigan Christian camp

By Ryan Krull

Molly Rodgers speaks to the media after the sentencing of Jesse Vargas.

City of Detroit begins demolishing a portion of the sprawling, storied Packard Plant

By Steve Neavling

Demolition begins on a portion of the abandoned Packard Plant on Detroit's east side.

What happens if Republicans reclaim the U.S. House in November?

By Jeffrey C. Billman

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy with Donald Trump in 2019.

Michigan election worker charged with tampering with primary election equipment

By Steve Neavling

A Michigan man is accused of tampering with the August primary election in Gaines Township in Kent County.
More

Digital Issue

September 28, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us