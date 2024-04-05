Is Whitmer’s new memoir a sign of a future presidential run?

Detroit rapper GMac Cash coined the nickname “Big Gretch” for Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in his 2020 single. Now, the Democrat is embracing a variation of the moniker for her upcoming memoir True Gretch: What I’ve Learned About Life, Leadership, and Everything in Between.

What we think is true are the rumors that Whitmer will run for president soon, as these days, releasing political memoirs seem to be a prerequisite for higher political aspirations.

Simon & Schuster announced on Friday that the book will be published on July 9, providing “an unconventionally honest, personal, and funny account” of Whitmer’s life and career, “full of insights that guided her through a global pandemic, showdowns with high-profile bullies, and even a kidnapping and assassination plot.”

Memoirs serve as a way for candidates to connect with voters on a personal level, plus gain some extra credibility.

Amy Klobuchar, Julian Castro, Cory Booker, Kirsten Gillibrand, and Joe Biden had all written a book before declaring their run for the presidency in 2020, a phenomenon highlighted in a 2019 article from The New Yorker. Even if a candidate has already written a book, another will likely come just before a run to remind the world of their presence.

The idea of Whitmer as a potential presidential candidate has been in the air for a while, as she was even reportedly considered as a running mate for Biden in 2020. Michigan voters reelected Whitmer in 2022 however, and expect her to serve through 2027.

click to enlarge Courtesy photo The cover of True Gretch: What I’ve Learned About Life, Leadership, and Everything in Between, set to release July 9.

Along with her time in politics, True Gretch will dive deep into Whitmer’s formative years, family life, and relationship with her grandmother Nino.

“Nino’s words persuaded Whitmer to look for the good in any person or situation — just one of many colorful personal experiences that have shaped her political vision,” a press release says.

In the memoir, Whitmer will reveal the principles that helped shape her career, including early days as a lawyer and legislator, her 2018 election as governor of Michigan, and lessons learned through challenging events such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the domestic terrorist kidnapping plot against her, and the fight to protect reproductive rights.

She will also talk about her often self-deprecating social media campaigns and the “slyly funny tactics she deploys to neutralize her opponents.”

Sadly, it seems that another Biden-Trump rematch is in store for 2024, but maybe something unexpected will happen. If not, at least we can hope for better options (likely including Whitmer) in 2028.

“In this moment, our world is thirsty for compassion, empathy, big ideas, and the grit to get shit done,” Whitmer says. “No matter who you are, or what you hope to achieve, I hope this book will help you find the good and use it to make a difference. I’ll be doing the same alongside you.”