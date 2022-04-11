Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Forest defender sits in tree to protest luxury homes development in Ann Arbor

The developer plans to plow down more than 750 trees

By on Mon, Apr 11, 2022 at 11:53 am

click to enlarge A protester is camped high in a tree to protect a forested section of Ann Arbor from being cleared for a luxury homes project. - FIGHT CONCORD PINES
FIGHT Concord Pines
A protester is camped high in a tree to protect a forested section of Ann Arbor from being cleared for a luxury homes project.

A self-identified "forest defender" camped high in a tree Monday morning to protest a planned development of luxury homes in a forested section of Ann Arbor.

The protester, who goes by the name Nuthatch, plans to sit in the tree “indefinitely” to prevent the removal of hundreds of trees to make way for the Concord Pines development site at 660 Earhart Road in northeast Ann Arbor.

The developer, the Toll Brothers, plans to build 57 luxury homes on a 39-acre site.

“We don't do this for fun,” Nuthatch said in a statement. “Certainly, being up here in the canopy and surrounded by the sounds of the forest is a lovely place to be. But please believe me that I wish with all my heart that we could find an easier way besides facing off against police day after day. But we can't stop. We aren't just fighting Toll Brothers — we're fighting the systems that support them, the systems of white supremacy, capitalism, and oppression of all kinds.”

The Ann Arbor City Council approved the development with an 8-3 vote in October 2021.

Crews plan to plow down more than 750 trees.

click to enlarge A protester is sitting in a tree to stop the destruction of forested land in Ann Arbor. - FIGHT CONCORD PINES
FIGHT Concord Pines
A protester is sitting in a tree to stop the destruction of forested land in Ann Arbor.

Last month, members of the protest group FIGHT Concord Pines locked themselves to construction machinery, and at least two of them were arrested.

The land also has connections to indigenous people, protesters said.

“The land itself was traditionally stewarded by the Wyandot and the Bodéwadmi peoples, many of whom waged immense resistance battles against their forced removal to Kansas and Oklahoma in the 1800s,” they said. “Despite a record of nearby burial mounds and remains, Toll Brothers have not provided any details on their plans to involve the Bodéwadmi or Wyandot should remains, cultural artifacts, or other significant items be discovered at the site.”

In a statement Monday morning, protesters said they don’t plan to back down.

“There is no time left to stop the climate crisis by appealing to weak-willed government officials,” protesters said. “Direct action must be taken to stop the destruction of our planet.”

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
More
Scroll to read more Michigan News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled

Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled
All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022

All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022
All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit
The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan&#146;s most dubious denizens

The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan’s most dubious denizens

News & Views Slideshows

Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled

Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled
All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022

All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022
All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit
The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan&#146;s most dubious denizens

The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan’s most dubious denizens

News & Views Slideshows

Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled

Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled
All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022

All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022
All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit
The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan&#146;s most dubious denizens

The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan’s most dubious denizens

Trending

Fox News is gaslighting America

By Jeffrey C. Billman

Fox News is gaslighting America

Susan J. Demas: Republicans said KBJ was soft on pedophiles. But they have a Michigan problem.

By Susan J. Demas, Michigan Advance

Former Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering.

Detroit’s historic rock venue the Grande Ballroom is up for sale

By Randiah Camille Green

The Grande Ballroom.

Detroit’s Fowling Warehouse to open Ypsilanti location

By Lee DeVito

Detroit’s Fowling Warehouse to open Ypsilanti location

Also in News & Views

Fundraiser seeks to help struggling ex-Detroit Tiger who never gave up on baseball

By Steve Neavling

Former Detroit Tiger Ike Blessitt stands in his backyard next to a batting cage.

A struggling ex-Detroit Tiger, Grande Ballroom for sale, and what comes next for reparations

By Alex Washington

Left behind: Former Detroit Tiger Ike Blessitt stands in his backyard next to a batting cage.

Detroit’s Fowling Warehouse to open Ypsilanti location

By Lee DeVito

Detroit’s Fowling Warehouse to open Ypsilanti location

Detroit Police Dept. releases vague statement about officer who did bad thing (allegedly)

By Lee DeVito

Detroit Police Dept. releases vague statement about officer who did bad thing (allegedly)
More

Digital Issue

April 6, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us