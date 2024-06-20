Fact check: Whitmer didn’t snub Hamtramck city officials at Negro League event

When Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other state officials joined more than 100 Negro League baseball fans to celebrate Juneteenth at Historic Hamtramck Stadium on Wednesday, city officials were nowhere to be found.

Residents, including former Mayor Karen Majewski, took to social media to question why their elected officials didn’t turn out to an event that honored Hamtramck’s unique place in Negro League baseball history.

Hamtramck Mayor Amer Ghalib, a Muslim and self-described Democrat who has clashed with others in his party over his positions on LGBTQ+ issues, suggested he was disrespected by Whitmer and her staff.

“No one informed me that the governor is coming, city manager had no clue, and it seems that there is a disconnect somewhere,” Ghalib responded on Majewski’s Facebook post. “We will find out who is responsible for the miscommunication and disrespect of the city leadership and fix that problem soon.”

Turns out, there appears to be no “disrespect.” Whitmer decided to come at the last minute, making it nearly impossible to coordinate her visit with city officials so soon before the event. In fact, event organizers didn’t know Whitmer was coming until less than an hour before her arrival.

And it wasn’t her event. It was organized by the Friends of Historic Hamtramck Stadium and Hamtramck Parks Conservancy.

And what Ghalib doesn’t mention is that organizers of the event invited him and the all-Muslim Hamtramck City Council to the event during a June 11 public meeting, but they didn’t show up.

Ghalib, who says he was nearby at another Juneteenth event, insisted he knew nothing about the event, despite being invited on June 11. He claims on Facebook that “we never heard” of the event, and “I was never invited.”

Curiously, Hamtramck Police Chief Jamiel Altaheri was at the event.

State Rep. Abraham Aiyash, a Democrat from Hamtramck, attended the event and dismissed claims that something sinister was at play.

“It was a very last minute decision,” Aiyash said of Whitmer’s arrival. “For what it’s worth, I was notified less than an hour before the event. Definitely wasn’t anything nefarious.”

Whitmer arrived at the event shortly before noon and headed to Detroit afterwards for another Juneteenth celebration — the groundbreaking of the Doctor Violet T. Lewis Village, a 105-unit affordable housing development on the site of the former Lewis College of Business, Michigan’s only Historically Black College and University (HBCU).

The apparent misunderstanding comes at a critical moment for Democrats, and the criticism by Ghalib underscores the growing disconnect between Democrats and many Muslims, who are angry with President Joe Biden for supporting Israel’s brutal war in Gaza, where tens of thousands of innocent Palestinians have been killed. During the presidential primary election in February, many local Muslims and other supporters of Palestinian rights voted “uncommitted” to send a message to Biden.

The presidential election is expected to be a nail-biter in Michigan, and as a swing state, it could play a deciding role in who wins nationally.

Whitmer, who is a co-chair of Biden’s 2024 campaign, previously said she opposed the uncommitted campaign because it would help put Donald Trump back in office.

“It’s important not to lose sight of the fact that any vote that’s not cast for Joe Biden supports a second Trump term,” Whitmer said in February during an interview on CNN’s State of the Union. “A second Trump term would be devastating. Not just on fundamental rights, not just on our democracy here at home, but also when it comes to foreign policy. This was a man who promoted a Muslim ban.”

As far as the war is concerned, Whitmer has been largely quiet lately but said in April that she hopes “we can have some peace very soon.”

That same month, Whitmer condemned chants of “death to America” by some activists at a Dearborn rally. The group that held the rally said they opposed the chants.

“This hateful rhetoric is unacceptable, and does not represent Michigan or Dearborn,” Whitmer’s office told Fox News Digital at the time. “The Dearborn community is full of hardworking, proud Americans. Our state is diverse, and we are proud of it.”

At the Historic Hamtramck Stadium event, Whitmer signed a bill recognizing May 2 as Negro Leagues Day in Michigan — commemorating the first day a Negro League game was played.

“This league was not only a crucial part of baseball history but also a testament to the strength, resilience and talents of Black athletes who overcame significant barriers to play the game that they loved,” Whitmer said. “By commemorating this day, we pay tribute to their legacy and ensure that their stories of perseverance continue to inspire future generations.”

Also in attendance were Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrest II and state Rep. Helena Scott, D-Detroit.

“As a Detroit native, but also as a Black man, I am particularly proud to see this day recognized in the state of Michigan,” Gilchrist said. “As one of the eight founding teams of the Negro Leagues, the Detroit Stars are a testament to the rich sports history of our city and state. This acknowledgement not only honors their legacy but also educates and inspires our communities about the resilience and achievements of these pioneering athletes.”