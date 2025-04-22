Advanced medical facility coming to failed jail site in Detroit, creating 90 jobs

Bedrock A rendering of Bedrock’s Life Science Innovation Building at the failed Wayne County Jail site in downtown Detroit.

BAMF Health, a Grand Rapids-based medical technology company, plans to open a state-of-the-art facility that is expected to create 90 new jobs and inject nearly $94 million in investments into Wayne County.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Tuesday that the Michigan Strategic Fund approved support for the project, which will include a Theranostics Center and radiopharmacy offering cutting-edge treatment for diseases like cancer and Alzheimer’s.

“BAMF Health’s investment in Detroit will bring good-paying jobs and millions in economic growth to Wayne County,” Whitmer said in a statement. “BAMF’s new facility will help them better serve Michigan patients. It will reinforce Michigan’s reputation as a leader in health care and the best place to pioneer cutting-edge technology that not only grow our economy but makes peoples’ lives better. Let’s keep working together to build a healthier, more prosperous future for all Michiganders.”

The facility, which will occupy 45,000 square feet in Bedrock’s Life Science Innovation Building, is part of a larger plan to transform the long-vacant site of the county’s infamous “fail jail” project. The 14-acre property on Gratiot Avenue was once slated for a $300 million Wayne County jail, but it was scrapped in 2013 due to cost overruns.

Until this year, the site had remained largely undeveloped.

Bedrock acquired the land as part of a 2018 agreement with the county in exchange for building the new Wayne County Criminal Justice Center.

When completed, the 220,000-square-foot facility will be the first anchor in a planned innovation district. Alongside BAMF Health, the building will house organizations like Ferris State University, Wayne State University, TechTown, and Ann Arbor-based MI-HQ, which operates tech-focused coworking spaces.

The facility is scheduled to open to patients by late 2027.

The site will include a molecular imaging clinic, a molecular therapy clinic, and a commercial manufacturing radiopharmacy. Equipment will include MRI machines, PET/CT scanners, hot cells, and cyclotrons, enabling BAMF to serve patients across Michigan and elsewhere.

“Michigan is proud to stand at the forefront of innovation in the fight against cancer and other diseases,” Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II said. “The new Theranostics Center and Radiopharmacy in Detroit strengthens our state's commitment to innovating and making a difference. By investing in cutting-edge science and empowering our brightest minds, we are creating opportunities that will transform and save lives, both in our communities and across the globe.”

To support the project, the Michigan Strategic Fund approved a $1.5 million performance-based grant from the Michigan Business Development Program, along with a 15-year, 100% SESA (State Essential Services Assessment) exemption valued at up to $982,000 on eligible personal property investments.

Quentin L. Messer, Jr., CEO of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and chair of the MSF Board, said the project aligns with the state’s “Make It in Michigan” economic development strategy.

“Today’s MSF approval of BAMF Health’s new facility in Detroit will build on Michigan’s leadership in cutting-edge health science, helping us deliver on the state’s ‘Make It in Michigan’ economic development strategy of supporting People, Places, and Projects,” Messer said in a statement. “I’m grateful to Governor Whitmer, our bipartisan partners in the state legislature, and the volunteer MSF Board for their ongoing support of the Michigan Business Development Program grant tool. Congratulations to BAMF Health on their growth to Southeast Michigan where additional care will benefit the lives of more Michiganders.”

The new jobs include business operations specialists earning $35 an hour, nuclear medicine technologists at $42 an hour, electronic engineers at $55 an hour, and even higher wages for physicians and surgeons. Most positions exceed the region’s median wage of $23.73 an hour, with the exception of five entry-level jobs paying between $20 and $21 an hour.

“We are grateful for the continued support of Governor Whitmer and the Michigan Strategic Fund and their shared commitment to making our state a national leader in precision medicine through novel radiopharmaceuticals,” Anthony Chang, PhD, founder and CEO of BAMF Health, said. “This site not only enables us to deliver life-saving care to patients in southeast Michigan, it also serves as a gateway for patients across the country to access the most advanced imaging and treatments. Our work at the Gratiot Site is poised to drive innovation in healthcare technology.”

The Detroit Economic Development Growth Corporation, which spent two and a half years helping attract the project, called the development a major win for the city’s growing medical sector.

“The arrival of BAMF Health’s innovative Theranostics Center in downtown Detroit is akin to planting a seed in already fertile ground,” Kevin Johnson, president and CEO of the Detroit Economic Growth Corporation, said. “This project will grow the city’s burgeoning medical ecosystem and bring next-generation cancer therapies to Detroiters. The DEGC proudly supported BAMF during our 2.5-year attraction effort alongside the MEDC. We are grateful to the MSF Board for their support of this transformative development.”

State Rep. Joe Tate, D-Detroit, said the new facility will help address health disparities in communities where access to care can be limited.

“Ensuring Michiganders have access to the medical centers they need is important for any community, and it is especially critical for someone facing a health hardship,” Tate said. “The creation of this new theranostics center and radiopharmacy in Downtown Detroit would provide lifesaving care to those battling medical challenges like cancer. I applaud the commitment to our community and the relief this center will bring for many Detroiters.”