FBI, police raid homes of pro-Palestinian activists tied to U-M protests

This is the second time Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office has targeted activists at the University of Michigan

By
Apr 23, 2025 at 2:14 pm
Pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Michigan. - Doug Coombe
Doug Coombe
Pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Michigan.

The FBI joined state and local police Wednesday to raid the homes of pro-Palestinian activists linked to University of Michigan protests.

Authorities executed search warrants at locations in Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor, and Canton, and briefly detained several people, the office of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel tells Metro Times.

“We are executing search warrants,” Danny Wimmer says. “There are search warrants against multiple individuals and in multiple jurisdictions.”

Wimmer declined to elaborate on the raids, saying the investigation is ongoing.

Despite fears that the action is part of an immigration raid, Wimmer says all of the subjects of the search warrants appear to be American citizens. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement was not involved, he says.

The raids were first reported by the TAHRIR Coalition, a group that has called for divestment from Israel. During a raid at an Ypsilanti residence this morning, the coalition says law enforcement officials confiscated personal belongings and detained four people who were later released.

In September 2024, Nessel filed criminal charges against nine people involved in a pro-Palestinian protest encampment at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. Most of those charged were alumni and students who refused to vacate the encampment on May 21 after police ordered them to leave.

Nessel, the first Jewish person elected as Michigan’s attorney general, has faced criticism from progressives and civil rights advocates who argue that her actions could set a dangerous precedent for prosecuting peaceful protests. Palestinian supporters booed her at the Michigan Democratic Party Convention in Detroit in February.

Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
