Ex-radio host Adolph Mongo launches new podcast to take on Detroit politics, current events

The political consultant hosted a radio show for seven years on 910AM Superstation

By on Tue, Mar 14, 2023 at 2:08 pm

click to enlarge Former radio host Adolph Mongo launched a new podcast called Detroit in Black and White. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Former radio host Adolph Mongo launched a new podcast called Detroit in Black and White.

Podcast host Adolph Mongo. - Detroit in Black and White
Detroit in Black and White
Podcast host Adolph Mongo.
Former radio host Adolph Mongo, one of Detroit’s most prominent voices on politics and current events, is hosting a new podcast called Detroit in Black and White.

Mongo, who hosted a two-hour show on 910AM Superstation for seven years, is joined weekly by co-hosts Vanessa Moss, an attorney and political consultant, and Allan Lengel, a former Washington Post reporter and founder of Deadline Detroit.

With the slogan, “The Whole Truth and Nothing But,” the podcast explores politics, culture, and current events.

“We’ll continue to have great guests who inform citizens about city services and who will talk about the hot topics of the week, be it police brutality, Lansing and Washington politics, voter suppression or Detroit’s billionaire developers,” Mongo, a former Michigan Chronicle reporter and political consultant for past Detroit mayors, said in a statement Tuesday.

The show broadcasts live for about 90 minutes beginning at 10 a.m. Saturdays on Facebook, YouTube and other social media platforms.

Mongo learned in a staff-wide email last month that he was being terminated from his show on 910AM because of rumors that he was starting a podcast, he said.

The station’s controversial owner, Kevin Adell, doesn’t pay most of his radio hosts, a majority of whom are Black.

Adell, who is white, came under fire in 2019 for sending a racially charged meme to Bishop George Bloomer, a North Carolina pastor who hosted a show on Adell’s religious TV network.

“Unfortunately, Kevin Adell continues to show little class,” Mongo said. “He could have given me the courtesy of letting me know the show was finished ahead of time. Instead, I learned about it at the same time everyone else did. It’s nothing new. He’s done that to many people in the past.”

Never one to back down, Mongo said he is excited to compete with 910AM.

“He fears the competition,” Mongo said. “With our livestreaming on Saturdays, I’m looking forward to competing with 910am. I’m excited about this podcast and of all the possibilities.”

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
