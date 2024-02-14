Elderly Detroit man freed after he was sentenced to life in prison at the age of 18

The Michigan Court of Appeals ruled in 2022 that sentencing 18-year-olds to life in prison was cruel and unusual punishment

By on Wed, Feb 14, 2024 at 11:23 am

Ivory Thomas was sentenced to life without parole after he was convicted of murder in 1965. - Michigan Department of Corrections
Michigan Department of Corrections
Ivory Thomas was sentenced to life without parole after he was convicted of murder in 1965.

An elderly man who has been in prison since fatally stabbing a Detroit man in the chest during a 1965 robbery is being released as the result of a Michigan court ruling that changes how the state treats 18-year-olds convicted of murder.

Ivory Thomas was resentenced Tuesday to 40 to 60 years in prison, which means he has served his maximum penalty.

Thomas was the oldest Wayne County man still in prison after being sentenced as an 18-year-old.

In 2022, the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled in People v. Poole that 18-year-olds sentenced to life without the possibility of parole are entitled to resentencing. A mandatory life sentence for an 18-year-old violates the state constitutional prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment, the court ruled.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said she supported Thomas’s release because he’s “very ill” and has made a positive transformation in prison. She said the family of the victim also supported his release.

“Mr. Thomas is 77 years old and has served 60 years in prison for taking the life of Michael Railsback since he was 18 years old,” Worthy said. “He is very ill and has accepted full responsibility for his actions. We have examined this case and believe in these facts, as well as Mr. Ivory’s transformation in prison, that the family of Mr. Railsback and I can fully support Mr. Ivory’s release.”

Railsback was 18 years old when he was killed at Dueweke Park.

Thomas was serving his time at the Thumb Correctional Facility in Lapeer.

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
