Detroit’s RecoveryPark ordered to repay $750,000 in loans

The embattled nonprofit was supposed to provide farming jobs for formerly incarcerated people and recovering addicts

By on Thu, Nov 17, 2022 at 3:12 pm

click to enlarge A multimillion-dollar farm that was supposed to provide jobs for people facing employment barriers is now in ruins. Its founder has a checkered past. - Lee DeVito
Lee DeVito
A multimillion-dollar farm that was supposed to provide jobs for people facing employment barriers is now in ruins. Its founder has a checkered past.

Detroit’s RecoveryPark has been ordered to repay $750,000 in Michigan Strategic Fund loans, a new setback for the nonprofit that was once a media darling for its mission to provide farming jobs for formerly incarcerated people.

According to a Wednesday order from an Ingham County Circuit Court reported by Crain’s Detroit Business, the order stems from a May lawsuit filed by assistant attorneys general representing the Michigan Strategic Fund that said RecoveryPark and its for-profit subsidiary failed to meet a final milestone as part of the agreement. RecoveryPark failed to hire six more employees, as promised, and also missed a deadline to repay the loan in installments.

“We’re a little confused and frustrated to say the least,” RecoveryPark chairman Pat Crosson told Crain’s. “We met every single milestone except the last six employees.”

RecoveryPark was founded by Gary Wozniak, a former addict who was sentenced to five years in a federal prison for fraud. After struggling to find work after he was released and sensing the farm-to-table trend gaining popularity in the dining scene, he came up with the idea that customers might be willing to pay a premium for food if they knew it was grown for a good cause.

Related
Can Detroit’s RecoveryPark recover? (2)

Can Detroit’s RecoveryPark recover?

His story was picked up by national outlets, including The Wall Street Journal, NBC News, and The New York Times, and earned praised from Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. Since 2013, RecoveryPark has been raising money to construct eight hoop houses in Detroit to hire formerly incarcerated people and people recovering from addictions, and to ultimately build a larger 1.5-acre glass greenhouse as part of a $13 million vision.

The project has yet to materialize. Last year, Metro Times found the RecoveryPark site in disrepair, which Wozniak blamed on the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Crain’s, RecoveryPark’s problems started before the pandemic as it struggled with finances, and it petitioned the state for loan forgiveness in 2019.

Nevertheless, Crosson told Crain’s that RecoveryPark is still intends to move forward with the project.

Related
On a recent visit, Metro Times found six of the eight hoop houses were empty, filled with dead vegetation and some trash, their plastic walls torn open.

RecoveryPark strikes back

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
Read More about Lee DeVito
Scroll to read more Metro Detroit News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

After a Detroit firefighter died on duty, prosecutors looked for someone to blame. Did they get it all wrong?

By Eddie B. Allen Jr.

Detroit firefighter Walter Harris was killed in a Nov. 15, 2008 blaze.

Royal Oak is getting an ice skating rink, too

By Lee DeVito

The Rink at Royal Oak opens in Centennial Commons on Saturday.

Netflix dating show ‘Love is Blind’ is looking for Detroit contestants

By Colin Wolf

Love is Blind hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

Dearborn now has a Narcan vending machine

By Alex Washington

A new vending machine will dispense Narcan free of charge.

Also in News & Views

Michigan Starbucks workers join national ‘Red Cup Rebellion’ strike

By Randiah Camille Green

The striking workers are demonstrating outside of their stores, giving out Starbucks Workers United branded cups instead of the chain's reusable red cups.

Dearborn now has a Narcan vending machine

By Alex Washington

A new vending machine will dispense Narcan free of charge.

Detroit’s unprocessed rape kit backlog is finally cleared

By Alex Washington

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

A note about Savage Love

By Dan Savage

More

Digital Issue

November 16, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us