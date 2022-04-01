Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Detroit's People Mover is coming back this April

Rides will be free for the first 120 days

By on Fri, Apr 1, 2022 at 11:53 am

click to enlarge Detroit People Mover. - SUSAN MONTGOMERY/ SHUTTERSTOCK
Susan Montgomery/ Shutterstock
Detroit People Mover.

Detroit’s old-school public transportation method is getting ready to make a comeback.

The People Mover will resume service this month, after being on hold for nearly two years during the pandemic.

Rides will be free for the first 120 days of service.

While an exact opening date has yet to be announced, officials have said it will be sometime in April, Michigan Radio reports. The elevated rail will only offer limited service at nine stations at first, and each stop will have sanitizing stations set up.

The People Mover runs 2.9 miles around downtown Detroit, and rides are typically 75 cents one way.

Whether you use it to get around downtown or just for the chill vibes, the People Mover is a quirky part of Detroit that’s been missed by many (even though the rides could be rough sometimes).

