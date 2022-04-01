Detroit's People Mover is coming back this April

click to enlarge
Susan Montgomery/ Shutterstock
Detroit People Mover.
Detroit’s old-school public transportation method is getting ready to make a comeback.
The People Mover will resume service this month, after being on hold for nearly two years during the pandemic.
Rides will be free for the first 120 days of service.
While an exact opening date has yet to be announced, officials have said it will be sometime in April, Michigan Radio reports
. The elevated rail will only offer limited service at nine stations at first, and each stop will have sanitizing stations set up.
The People Mover runs 2.9 miles around downtown Detroit, and rides are typically 75 cents one way.
Whether you use it to get around downtown or just for the chill vibes, the People Mover is a quirky part of Detroit that’s been missed by many (even though the rides could be rough sometimes).
